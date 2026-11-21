Sabarimala Virtual Queue Scam: Bulk Bookings, Coupon Resale By Travel Agencies Behind Low Pilgrim Turnout
An investigation into low turnout at Sabarimala temple has revealed suspected bulk bookings and resale of Virtual Queue coupons by travel agencies from other states.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Amid growing concerns over genuine devotees struggling to get Virtual Queue slots for darshan of Swami Ayyappa at Sabarimala temple in Keralam, travel agencies from three states have been suspected of booking slots in bulk and reselling the coupons at higher prices. A preliminary investigation by police has brought to light this alleged scam, prompting authorities to completely overhaul the booking system.
As per officials, travel agencies in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are allegedly collecting identity documents of pilgrims, booking slots in bulk and then selling printed Virtual Queue coupons at high prices.
A team of police led by Sabarimala Chief Coordinator ADGP P Vijayan has conducted a preliminary assessment along with the Revenue Department and the results are baffling. Preliminary findings suggest that travel agencies are booking Virtual Queue slots in large numbers and selling the printed coupons to pilgrims.
Following the assessment, police will submit a report to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), recommending changes to the booking system to prevent bulk bookings.
Officials said that major travel agencies in the three states collect identity documents and phone numbers from pilgrims to book slots for different days. They then print the Virtual Queue coupons and sell them at high rates. If pilgrims do not turn up to purchase the coupons, the booked slots remain vacant, the assessment indicates.
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan had earlier directed AGDP Vijayan and Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar to investigate why the actual number of pilgrims reaching Sabarimala remained significantly low despite all available Virtual Queue slots being booked.
The Minister had also said that authorities would examine whether travel agencies were making bulk bookings, as many pilgrims who secured permission through the Virtual Queue and spot booking systems were not turning up for darshan.
As part of the investigation, an assistance has been sought from cyber forensic department. In light of the findings, authorities are considering making changes to the booking system, including the introduction of OTP-based verification, to prevent misuse.
The huge gap between the number of bookings and the actual turnout has raised serious concerns among authorities and devotees. Although 80,000 pilgrims are permitted for darshan every day, only around half that number reached Sannidhanam on certain days, depriving genuine devotees who want to book slots directly through the Virtual Queue system of the Sabarimala darshan.
Sumesh, a devotee, told ETV Bharat that the Virtual Queue system at Sabarimala is currently in a pathetic condition.
"Since Virtual Queue booking dates are unavailable until the Makaravilakku festival, many devotees are unable to reach Sannidhanam for darshan. The Devaswom Board, the concerned Minister and the government must intervene urgently to resolve this crisis. In 2011, following an accident, the Kerala Police introduced a special system to manage a similar situation. Another effective system based on that model should be implemented to address the difficulties faced by devotees," said Sumesh, who is preparing for his Sabarimala pilgrimage.
While darshan is facilitated for 66,000 devotees through the Virtual Queue system, another 14,000 avail darshan through spot booking every day.
Meanwhile, as part of crowd management measures, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to provide an additional 5,000 Virtual Queue slots daily from November 21 to November 30. The number of spot booking slots will also be increased proportionately on November 21 and 22, officials said.
The decision aims to provide darshan opportunities to devotees who were unable to secure slots through the Virtual Queue system, officials added.
Demand Gains To Restore Spot Booking
At present, spot booking facilities are available at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram.
An organisation of Devaswom employees has demanded the restoration of spot booking at Sannidhanam and Pampa, along with relaxation of the time restrictions imposed on Virtual Queue bookings.
The Travancore Devaswom Employees Front has also submitted a complaint letter to Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, seeking the restoration of spot booking at Pampa and greater flexibility in Virtual Queue timings.
Moreover, the organisation has urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate why the number of pilgrims reaching Sabarimala remains low despite all Virtual Queue slots being booked. It has also sought an examination of whether strict time restrictions and difficulties in travelling to Sabarimala are discouraging devotees.
'SARAN' App Launched For Pilgrims
Meanwhile, the Local Self-Government Department has launched a digital platform named 'SARAN' to make the Sabarimala pilgrimage safer, smoother and more convenient.
The application, developed by the department's IT wing, was officially inaugurated by Local Self-Government Minister KM Shaji.
Officials said the application will provide pilgrims with information about transit camps (idathavalams) along the Sabarimala routes, available basic facilities, travel details and local announcements through a single platform.
One of its key features is that pilgrims can access the system directly through a mobile browser by scanning a QR code, and there is no need to download a separate application, they added.
Read More: Multilingual SARAN Platform Launched To Assist Sabarimala Pilgrims
17 Supervisors Deployed For Toilet Maintenance
The Travancore Devaswom Board has deployed 17 supervisors to monitor the maintenance and cleanliness of toilets at Sannidhanam and along the stretch from Marakkoottam to Sannidhanam. Following a decision taken by the Board ahead of the Mandala season, all toilets and bathhouses at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking route have been made completely free for devotees.
Temporary workers appointed by the Devaswom Board have been assigned the responsibility of cleaning these facilities, and the Board is directly paying their wages.
A total of 1,125 toilets have been made available at Sannidhanam, including 160 on the right side of the Valiya Nadappanthal. There are also 160 washroom facilities available for both men and women.
To ensure cleanliness, 147 staff members have been deployed in three shifts. Necessary cleaning liquids, soap and other basic amenities have also been arranged.
G Manoj Kumar, Assistant Engineer of the Maramath Sabarimala Section, said, "The toilet block near the Annadana Mandapam, which was handed over to contractors last year, has also been made free for devotees this season."
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