ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Virtual Queue Scam: Bulk Bookings, Coupon Resale By Travel Agencies Behind Low Pilgrim Turnout

Pathanamthitta: Amid growing concerns over genuine devotees struggling to get Virtual Queue slots for darshan of Swami Ayyappa at Sabarimala temple in Keralam, travel agencies from three states have been suspected of booking slots in bulk and reselling the coupons at higher prices. A preliminary investigation by police has brought to light this alleged scam, prompting authorities to completely overhaul the booking system.

As per officials, travel agencies in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are allegedly collecting identity documents of pilgrims, booking slots in bulk and then selling printed Virtual Queue coupons at high prices.

A team of police led by Sabarimala Chief Coordinator ADGP P Vijayan has conducted a preliminary assessment along with the Revenue Department and the results are baffling. Preliminary findings suggest that travel agencies are booking Virtual Queue slots in large numbers and selling the printed coupons to pilgrims.

Priests perform rituals at the shrine (File/ETV Bharat)

Following the assessment, police will submit a report to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), recommending changes to the booking system to prevent bulk bookings.

Officials said that major travel agencies in the three states collect identity documents and phone numbers from pilgrims to book slots for different days. They then print the Virtual Queue coupons and sell them at high rates. If pilgrims do not turn up to purchase the coupons, the booked slots remain vacant, the assessment indicates.

Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan had earlier directed AGDP Vijayan and Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar to investigate why the actual number of pilgrims reaching Sabarimala remained significantly low despite all available Virtual Queue slots being booked.

The Minister had also said that authorities would examine whether travel agencies were making bulk bookings, as many pilgrims who secured permission through the Virtual Queue and spot booking systems were not turning up for darshan.

As part of the investigation, an assistance has been sought from cyber forensic department. In light of the findings, authorities are considering making changes to the booking system, including the introduction of OTP-based verification, to prevent misuse.

The huge gap between the number of bookings and the actual turnout has raised serious concerns among authorities and devotees. Although 80,000 pilgrims are permitted for darshan every day, only around half that number reached Sannidhanam on certain days, depriving genuine devotees who want to book slots directly through the Virtual Queue system of the Sabarimala darshan.

A child sits on an iron barrier at Sabarimala (File/ETV Bharat)

Sumesh, a devotee, told ETV Bharat that the Virtual Queue system at Sabarimala is currently in a pathetic condition.

"Since Virtual Queue booking dates are unavailable until the Makaravilakku festival, many devotees are unable to reach Sannidhanam for darshan. The Devaswom Board, the concerned Minister and the government must intervene urgently to resolve this crisis. In 2011, following an accident, the Kerala Police introduced a special system to manage a similar situation. Another effective system based on that model should be implemented to address the difficulties faced by devotees," said Sumesh, who is preparing for his Sabarimala pilgrimage.

While darshan is facilitated for 66,000 devotees through the Virtual Queue system, another 14,000 avail darshan through spot booking every day.

Meanwhile, as part of crowd management measures, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to provide an additional 5,000 Virtual Queue slots daily from November 21 to November 30. The number of spot booking slots will also be increased proportionately on November 21 and 22, officials said.

The decision aims to provide darshan opportunities to devotees who were unable to secure slots through the Virtual Queue system, officials added.

Demand Gains To Restore Spot Booking

At present, spot booking facilities are available at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram.