Sabarimala Gold Theft: ED Gets Court Nod To Launch Full-Scale Probe Into Money Laundering
The Vigilance Court has directed that all crucial case documents, including the two primary FIRs and witness statements, be handed over to the central agency.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram/Kollam: The Kollam Vigilance Court has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to launch a full-scale money laundering probe into the sensational Sabarimala gold misappropriation case, in what is seen as a landmark legal victory for the investigation agency.
Overruling strong opposition from the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), the court directed that all crucial case documents, including the two primary FIRs and witness statements, be handed over to the central agency.
The ED's intervention, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is based on its prima facie finding that the proceeds from the crime have been laundered and converted into illegal assets by the accused. The agency has assured the court that the sensitive documents would be used strictly for the investigation and kept under high confidentiality.
The case, which has sent shockwaves across the state, pertains to the theft of gold and silver from the high-security strongroom and the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) of the Sabarimala temple.
The ongoing investigation focuses on two specific instances of fraud that allegedly took place around 2017-2019; first being the disappearance of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and second, the misappropriation of gold cladding intended for the temple's door frames. Vigilance findings suggested a massive discrepancy in the gold used for renovation, with high-ranking officials being accused of siphoning off the precious metal and replacing it with inferior copper plates.
The prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, along with several influential figures including former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) presidents A Padmakumar and N Vasu, are currently under the scanner, officials said.
This parallel investigation by the ED introduces a new level of scrutiny, as the agency is now empowered to track the money trail, identify benami transactions, and potentially attach the properties of those involved. While the state's SIT, led by a Crime Branch IG, has been investigating the matter, it has faced intense public and political criticism for its perceived slow progress and allegations of shielding high-profile leaders. Adding to the gravity of the situation, recent intelligence and witness statements have even suggested links to an international antiquities mafia, with claims that some of the stolen temple relics may have been smuggled abroad.
The court's decision is being seen as a major political and legal setback for the state government, which had earlier argued that a central probe at this stage might jeopardise the "secret" nature of the ongoing police investigation. However, for thousands of devotees and various Hindu organizations, the ED's entry is viewed as a step toward transparency in a case that has deeply hurt religious sentiments.
With the ED now preparing to register a fresh case based on the FIRs, many high-ranking officials within the Devaswom Board now face the prospect of rigorous interrogation and asset seizure.
