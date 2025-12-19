ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Gold Theft: ED Gets Court Nod To Launch Full-Scale Probe Into Money Laundering

Thiruvananthapuram/Kollam: The Kollam Vigilance Court has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to launch a full-scale money laundering probe into the sensational Sabarimala gold misappropriation case, in what is seen as a landmark legal victory for the investigation agency.

Overruling strong opposition from the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), the court directed that all crucial case documents, including the two primary FIRs and witness statements, be handed over to the central agency.

The ED's intervention, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is based on its prima facie finding that the proceeds from the crime have been laundered and converted into illegal assets by the accused. The agency has assured the court that the sensitive documents would be used strictly for the investigation and kept under high confidentiality.

The case, which has sent shockwaves across the state, pertains to the theft of gold and silver from the high-security strongroom and the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) of the Sabarimala temple.

The ongoing investigation focuses on two specific instances of fraud that allegedly took place around 2017-2019; first being the disappearance of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and second, the misappropriation of gold cladding intended for the temple's door frames. Vigilance findings suggested a massive discrepancy in the gold used for renovation, with high-ranking officials being accused of siphoning off the precious metal and replacing it with inferior copper plates.