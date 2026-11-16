ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Sanctum Opens Amid Heavy Pilgrim Rush; New Melsanthis Assume Charge

Areekkara Subramanian Namboothiri who assumed charge as the new Sabarimala Melsanthi, and Damodaran Namboothiri who took over as the Malikappuram Melsanthi. ( ETV Bharat )

Sabarimala: The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opened its sanctum sanctorum at 4 PM on Monday (November 16), marking the beginning of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Heavy crowds of devotees were reported at Pamba and Sannidhanam ahead of the commencement of the season's regular rituals on Tuesday.

In the presence of Thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan, outgoing Melsanthi E D Prasad Namboothiri opened the sanctum and lit the lamps. He subsequently handed over the keys to the outgoing Malikappuram Melsanthi, Manu Namboothiri.

After the ceremonial lighting of the 'Azhi' (sacred fire pit) in front of the Pathinettampadi, the installation ceremonies of the new chief priests were held. Areekkara Subramanian Namboothiri assumed charge as the new Sabarimala Melsanthi, while Damodaran Namboothiri took over as the Malikappuram Melsanthi.

Heavy crowds of devotees were witnessed at Pamba and Sannidhanam ahead of the commencement of the season's regular rituals at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

'Darshan' was permitted until 10 PM on Monday for 30,000 devotees who had secured Virtual Queue bookings. Regular pujas, 'Neyyabhishekam' (the most sacred ritual at the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, where the idol of Lord Ayyappa is anointed with ghee) and full-scale darshan will begin at 3 AM on Tuesday (November 17), corresponding to Vrischikam 1, with the new Melsanthis opening the shrines.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President K Jayakumar, board members K Raju and P D Santhoshkumar, Sabarimala Special Commissioner R Jayakrishnan, Chief Police Coordinator Additional DGP P Vijayan and Executive Officer P S Santhakumar were among those present during the opening ceremonies.

Daily Pilgrim Limit Set At 80,000

New Melsanthis climbing the holy 18 steps of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (ETV Bharat)

From Tuesday (November 17), up to 80,000 pilgrims will be permitted 'darshan' (direct visual glimpse of the presiding deity) daily. The allocation includes 60,000 Virtual Queue bookings, 10,000 spot bookings at Nilakkal and 300 pilgrims arriving through the Erumeli-Pullumedu forest route.

The TDB and the state government have put in place arrangements for crowd management, pilgrim safety and the smooth conduct of darshan during the season.

'Mandala Puja' will be held on December 27, 2026. The temple will subsequently close after the prescribed rituals, including the ceremonial use of the Thanka Anki (the ceremonial transport of the gold attire weighing 420 sovereign of the deity). It will reopen at 5 PM on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage period. Makaravilakku falls on January 14, 2027.

Daily Ritual Schedule

Areekkara Subramanian Namboothiri who assumed charge as the new Sabarimala priest and Damodaran Namboothiri who took over as the Malikappuram priest trekking to the Lord Ayyappa temple on foot from Pamba river. (ETV Bharat)

The temple's daily schedule from Tuesday (November 17) will begin with the opening of the sanctum at 3 AM.

'Nirmalyam' and 'Abhishekam' (morning rituals) will be performed from 3 AM to 3.30 AM, while 'Ganapathi Homam' (fire ritual) is scheduled for 3.20 AM.