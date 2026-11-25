Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Southern Railway Rolls Out Special Trains, New Amenities For Devotees
A total of 204 special train trips have been announced for the ongoing Sabarimala season.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST
Chennai: To ensure safe, comfortable, and uninterrupted travel of devotees during the pilgrimage season, Southern Railway has made extensive arrangements, including special trains, improved facilities, and strengthened security.
"To meet the increasing passenger demand, Southern Railway, in collaboration with other railway zones, has introduced special trains much earlier than in previous years," it said in a press release.
The following are the special trains introduced in view of high passenger demand:
- Chennai - Kollam
- Thiruvananthapuram - Mangalore
- Panvel - Kottayam
- Visakhapatnam - Kollam
- Hyderabad - Kollam
- Vijayawada - Kottayam
A total of 204 special train trips have been announced for the ongoing Sabarimala season. Additional services will be scheduled based on passenger demand and booking trends. "All arrangements are being reviewed daily to provide services as per the needs of the devotees during the crucial period of Sabarimala pilgrimage. Southern Railway remains committed to making the journey of every devotee safe, comfortable and memorable," the press release said.
Facilities at major railway stations:
Special arrangements have been made for accommodation, restrooms, food, medical assistance, and transportation for Sabarimala devotees at Kottayam, Chengannur, Ernakulam Junction, and Ernakulam Town railway stations.
A three-storey passenger facility is functioning near the main entrance in Kottayam. It can accommodate up to 900 passengers at a time. Three shelters have been set up at Chengannur to accommodate up to 600 passengers. There is 1 AC waiting hall and 2 non-AC sleeping rooms. Although the renovation work is underway at Ernakulam Junction, AC waiting halls, restrooms, food facilities, and luggage storage services are available here.
Help Desks
To assist devotees, help desks manned by Railway Protection Force personnel are functioning 24 hours a day at Chengannur and Kottayam railway stations.
Additional non-reservation ticket counters and booking facilities have been opened at Chengannur and Kottayam and are operational 24 hours a day. Telugu, Kannada and Tamil-speaking staff have been deployed to assist interstate passengers.
Southern Railway is working in collaboration with the Kerala State Revenue Department, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Travancore Devaswom Board, Police Department and Medical Departments. Special permits have been issued to operate taxis at Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengannur and Thrissur railway stations to facilitate continuous travel.
Security has been beefed up at major railway stations and trains to ensure the safety of devotees throughout the journey. Additional RPF personnel, including women officers and constables, have been deployed on special duty.
Rapid response teams comprising personnel from the St. John Ambulance Brigade, Southern Railway Medical Unit, and the Government Health Department have been deployed at key locations to provide emergency medical assistance. The Railway Police have set up 24-hour help desks at five major stations - Ernakulam, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam and Kayankulam.
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