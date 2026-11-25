ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Southern Railway Rolls Out Special Trains, New Amenities For Devotees

People carry 'Irumudi Kettu' as they wait to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa as part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage, in Pathanamthitta, Monday, ( PTI )

Chennai: To ensure safe, comfortable, and uninterrupted travel of devotees during the pilgrimage season, Southern Railway has made extensive arrangements, including special trains, improved facilities, and strengthened security.

"To meet the increasing passenger demand, Southern Railway, in collaboration with other railway zones, has introduced special trains much earlier than in previous years," it said in a press release.

The following are the special trains introduced in view of high passenger demand:

Chennai - Kollam Thiruvananthapuram - Mangalore Panvel - Kottayam Visakhapatnam - Kollam Hyderabad - Kollam Vijayawada - Kottayam

A total of 204 special train trips have been announced for the ongoing Sabarimala season. Additional services will be scheduled based on passenger demand and booking trends. "All arrangements are being reviewed daily to provide services as per the needs of the devotees during the crucial period of Sabarimala pilgrimage. Southern Railway remains committed to making the journey of every devotee safe, comfortable and memorable," the press release said.

Facilities at major railway stations:

Special arrangements have been made for accommodation, restrooms, food, medical assistance, and transportation for Sabarimala devotees at Kottayam, Chengannur, Ernakulam Junction, and Ernakulam Town railway stations.

A three-storey passenger facility is functioning near the main entrance in Kottayam. It can accommodate up to 900 passengers at a time. Three shelters have been set up at Chengannur to accommodate up to 600 passengers. There is 1 AC waiting hall and 2 non-AC sleeping rooms. Although the renovation work is underway at Ernakulam Junction, AC waiting halls, restrooms, food facilities, and luggage storage services are available here.