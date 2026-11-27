Sabarimala Pilgrimage: South Central Railway Announces 14 Additional Trains For Telangana
The reservations for these trains will start at 8 am on Saturday.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: To accommodate the increased demand during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season, South Central Railway will operate 14 extra trains. These train services will run between Hyderabad, Kollam, Kazipet, and Sirpur Kaghaznagar, according to a press statement.
Following are the details of the special trains:
- Hyderabad – Kollam: December 4 and 18
- Kollam – Kazipet: December 5 and 19
- Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Kollam: December 11 and 25
- Kollam – Hyderabad Deccan: December 12 and 26
- Hyderabad Deccan – Kollam: January 1, 8 and 15
- Kollam – Hyderabad Deccan: January 2, 9 and 16
The reservations for these trains will start from 8 am on Saturday. The above trains are in addition to the train services announced earlier. The different zones of Indian Railways have made extensive arrangements, improved facilities, and strengthened security for the ongoing pilgrimage season.
Sabarimala weekly special trains: Hyderabad – Kollam Weekly Express Special (07187) and Kollam – Kazipet Weekly Express Special (07188). Two services in each direction. Swipe for station-wise timings and stoppages. ➡️ #SouthernRailway #IndianRailways #SabarimalaSpecialTrains #Kollam #Hyderabad— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) November 27, 2026
Facilities at major railway stations:
Special arrangements have been made for accommodation, restrooms, food, medical assistance, and transportation for Sabarimala devotees at Kottayam, Chengannur, Ernakulam Junction, and Ernakulam Town railway stations.
A three-storey passenger facility is functioning near the main entrance in Kottayam. It can accommodate up to 900 passengers at a time. Three shelters have been set up at Chengannur to accommodate up to 600 passengers. There is 1 AC waiting hall and 2 non-AC sleeping rooms. Although the renovation work is underway at Ernakulam Junction, AC waiting halls, restrooms, food facilities, and luggage storage services are available here.
Sabarimala weekly special trains: Sirpur Kagaznagar – Kollam Weekly Express Special (07171) and Kollam – Hyderabad Weekly Express Special (07172). Two services in each direction. Advance reservation opens at 08.00 hrs on 28.11.2026. Swipe for timings and stoppages. ➡️ #SouthernRailway #IndianRailways #SabarimalaSpecialTrains #Kollam #Hyderabad— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) November 27, 2026
Help Desks
To assist devotees, help desks manned by Railway Protection Force personnel are functioning 24 hours a day at Chengannur and Kottayam railway stations.
Additional non-reservation ticket counters and booking facilities have been opened at Chengannur and Kottayam and are operational 24 hours a day. Telugu, Kannada and Tamil-speaking staff have been deployed to assist interstate passengers.
Sabarimala weekly special trains: Hyderabad – Kollam Weekly Express Special (07173) and Kollam – Hyderabad Weekly Express Special (07174). Three services in each direction. Advance reservation opens at 08.00 hrs on 28.11.2026. Swipe for timings and stoppages. ➡️ #SouthernRailway #IndianRailways #SabarimalaSpecialTrains #Kollam #Hyderabad— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) November 27, 2026
Southern Railway is working in collaboration with the Kerala State Revenue Department, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Travancore Devaswom Board, Police Department and Medical Departments. Special permits have been issued to operate taxis at Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengannur and Thrissur railway stations to facilitate continuous travel.
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