ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Pilgrimage: South Central Railway Announces 14 Additional Trains For Telangana

Hyderabad: To accommodate the increased demand during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season, South Central Railway will operate 14 extra trains. These train services will run between Hyderabad, Kollam, Kazipet, and Sirpur Kaghaznagar, according to a press statement.

Hyderabad – Kollam: December 4 and 18 Kollam – Kazipet: December 5 and 19 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Kollam: December 11 and 25 Kollam – Hyderabad Deccan: December 12 and 26 Hyderabad Deccan – Kollam: January 1, 8 and 15 Kollam – Hyderabad Deccan: January 2, 9 and 16

The reservations for these trains will start from 8 am on Saturday. The above trains are in addition to the train services announced earlier. The different zones of Indian Railways have made extensive arrangements, improved facilities, and strengthened security for the ongoing pilgrimage season.

Facilities at major railway stations:

Special arrangements have been made for accommodation, restrooms, food, medical assistance, and transportation for Sabarimala devotees at Kottayam, Chengannur, Ernakulam Junction, and Ernakulam Town railway stations.

A three-storey passenger facility is functioning near the main entrance in Kottayam. It can accommodate up to 900 passengers at a time. Three shelters have been set up at Chengannur to accommodate up to 600 passengers. There is 1 AC waiting hall and 2 non-AC sleeping rooms. Although the renovation work is underway at Ernakulam Junction, AC waiting halls, restrooms, food facilities, and luggage storage services are available here.