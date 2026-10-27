Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku Pilgrimage: Virtual Queue Booking Opens October 29; 80,000 Daily Slots Available
Pilgrims can book online slots across three routes, while designated centres offer additional daily capacity for devotees seeking darshan.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Virtual queue booking for this year's Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage to Sabarimala will begin at 10 am on October 29. Devotees can book darshan slots free of charge through the official website, www.sabarimalaonline.org.
The Nilakkal-Pamba route will have the highest daily online booking limit, with 60,000 slots available.
The online booking facility will also cover the Erumeli forest route and the Vandiperiyar-Sathram route, each with a daily limit of 3,000 pilgrims. In addition, real-time spot booking centres will operate at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar, giving devotees another option for darshan slots.
The Nilakkal spot booking centre will accommodate 10,000 devotees daily, while the centres at Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram will each allow 2,000 pilgrims a day. The Kerala High Court has discontinued the spot booking centre at Pamba.
With these arrangements, the combined daily capacity across the three online routes and the three spot booking centres stands at 80,000 slots, subject to the prescribed limits at each location.
The Travancore Devaswom Board has clarified that virtual queue booking is completely free. Devotees can make voluntary contributions of Rs 5 or more to the Pilgrim Relief Fund and the General Fund, which supports sanitation and maintenance. These contributions are optional and are not required to complete a booking.
Documents Required For Virtual Queue Booking
- Devotees should keep an active mobile number, an email ID and a valid identity document ready before starting the booking process.
- Accepted identity documents include an Aadhaar card, Voter ID or passport.
- Devotees must also save a clear passport-size photograph, under 30 KB, on the mobile phone or computer used for registration.
How To Book A Virtual Queue Slot
- Devotees must first visit the official Sabarimala Online Services portal of the Travancore Devaswom Board at www.sabarimalaonline.org. Devotees should avoid fraudulent websites.
- First-time users must click on the 'Register' option and enter their name, mobile number and email ID before setting a password. Users must then complete registration by entering the one-time password (OTP) sent to their mobile number. Those who have already registered can log in using their mobile number and password.
- After logging in, devotees must enter their personal details, select the type of identity document, enter its number and upload a passport-size photograph.
- Devotees should then select the 'Virtual Queue' or 'Darshan' option from the menu. A calendar will display available dates in green and fully booked dates in red. Users can select their preferred date, choose an available morning or evening time slot and indicate their intended route, such as Pamba or Erumeli.
- The portal also lets users add accompanying devotees to a booking by entering their details and uploading photos and ID documents. Users must select the 'Add' option after entering the required information for each accompanying pilgrim. The number of devotees you can include in one account depends on the portal's permitted booking limit.
- After reviewing all details, users must click 'Submit' or 'Confirm Booking'. Once the booking is successful, a virtual queue pass featuring a QR code will appear on the screen. Devotees should download the pass as a PDF and save it on their mobile phones for use during the pilgrimage.
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