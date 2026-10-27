ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku Pilgrimage: Virtual Queue Booking Opens October 29; 80,000 Daily Slots Available

Pathanamthitta: Virtual queue booking for this year's Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage to Sabarimala will begin at 10 am on October 29. Devotees can book darshan slots free of charge through the official website, www.sabarimalaonline.org .

The Nilakkal-Pamba route will have the highest daily online booking limit, with 60,000 slots available.

The online booking facility will also cover the Erumeli forest route and the Vandiperiyar-Sathram route, each with a daily limit of 3,000 pilgrims. In addition, real-time spot booking centres will operate at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar, giving devotees another option for darshan slots.

The Nilakkal spot booking centre will accommodate 10,000 devotees daily, while the centres at Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram will each allow 2,000 pilgrims a day. The Kerala High Court has discontinued the spot booking centre at Pamba.

With these arrangements, the combined daily capacity across the three online routes and the three spot booking centres stands at 80,000 slots, subject to the prescribed limits at each location.