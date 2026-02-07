Sabarimala Gold Heist: SIT Grills UDF Convener Adoor Prakash As Political War Of Words Escalates
Congress has called the probe into the depth of relationship between the UDF Convener and the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, a "diversionary tactic".
Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensitive Sabarimala gold theft case is currently questioning Attingal MP and UDF Convener Adoor Prakash at the state police headquarters here on Saturday. The interrogation, which commenced at 10 am, is still in progress as investigators seek to unravel the alleged political nexus behind the massive theft.
The timing of the summons has sparked intense debate, coinciding with the second day of the UDF’s declared ‘Kerala Yatra'. While the Opposition has been leveraging the security breach at the hill shrine as a major campaign weapon against the government, the LDF administration appears to be mounting a counter-offensive by scrutinising the alleged links between UDF heavyweights and the perpetrators.
The investigation is primarily focused on how a massive quantity of gold was siphoned off from the high-security zone of the Sabarimala temple. The SIT is probing whether political patronage played a role in the appointment of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and facilitated the subsequent theft.
Deepening Nexus?
Investigators are examining the depth of the relationship between Prakash and Potty. The inquiry gained momentum after photographs, showing the two together, surfaced, including controversial visuals of Potty accompanying Prakash and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, during a meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
While Prakash has maintained that his relationship with the accused was limited to that of a voter and a temple sponsor, the SIT is verifying allegations that the association went deeper, potentially involving conspiracy or protection. The police are also scrutinising financial trails, specifically looking into alleged transactions and gifts involving Govardhan, a Bellary-based jewellery store owner, who is also linked to the case.
The probe is set to widen in the coming days. The SIT has decided to record the statement of Antony and is expected to re-examine former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.
Political Vendetta, Says Congress
The Congress leadership has reacted sharply to the ongoing police action, terming it a diversionary tactic. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal dismissed the investigation as a "political drama" orchestrated by a government "drowning in corruption".
“This is a desperate attempt by the government to save its own face by implicating Opposition leaders. We are confident that no UDF leader will face jail time in this fabricated narrative,” he stated. He pointed out that official records indicate Unnikrishnan Potty had secured his position and continued at the shrine starting in 2007, under the LDF’s tenure, countering Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempts to link the appointment to the 2004 UDF regime.
Venugopal emphasised that the truth would not have surfaced without the High Court’s intervention, as the state government had initially attempted to shield the real culprits. Challenging the CM to an open debate on the issue, he added that the government’s attempt to fracture the UDF’s poll momentum would prove futile.
