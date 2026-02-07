ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Gold Heist: SIT Grills UDF Convener Adoor Prakash As Political War Of Words Escalates

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensitive Sabarimala gold theft case is currently questioning Attingal MP and UDF Convener Adoor Prakash at the state police headquarters here on Saturday. The interrogation, which commenced at 10 am, is still in progress as investigators seek to unravel the alleged political nexus behind the massive theft.

The timing of the summons has sparked intense debate, coinciding with the second day of the UDF’s declared ‘Kerala Yatra'. While the Opposition has been leveraging the security breach at the hill shrine as a major campaign weapon against the government, the LDF administration appears to be mounting a counter-offensive by scrutinising the alleged links between UDF heavyweights and the perpetrators.

The investigation is primarily focused on how a massive quantity of gold was siphoned off from the high-security zone of the Sabarimala temple. The SIT is probing whether political patronage played a role in the appointment of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and facilitated the subsequent theft.

Deepening Nexus?

Investigators are examining the depth of the relationship between Prakash and Potty. The inquiry gained momentum after photographs, showing the two together, surfaced, including controversial visuals of Potty accompanying Prakash and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, during a meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

While Prakash has maintained that his relationship with the accused was limited to that of a voter and a temple sponsor, the SIT is verifying allegations that the association went deeper, potentially involving conspiracy or protection. The police are also scrutinising financial trails, specifically looking into alleged transactions and gifts involving Govardhan, a Bellary-based jewellery store owner, who is also linked to the case.