Sabarimala Review: Supreme Court's 9-Judge Bench Begins Crucial Hearing
This marks the beginning of a seven-week-long legal battle in the national capital.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing the Sabarimala women's entry case on Tuesday. The bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and eight other senior judges is considering the important case, marking the beginning of a seven-week-long legal battle in the national capital.
Review petitions
The court will initially hear the arguments of those seeking a review of the earlier Sabarimala verdict. The arguments of 32 people seeking a review of the verdict and 12 people in favour of the entry of young women are mainly before the court.
A five-judge bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra had given a historic verdict in September 2018, allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
As a tradition, the Sabarimala temple has restricted the entry of women of menstruating age, specifically those between 10 and 50 years old.
The Supreme Court had issued a landmark verdict in 2018 stating that the ban on women entering Sabarimala violated Articles 14, 15, 21, and 25 of the Constitution. However, after widespread protests and lengthy legal battles across Kerala, the Supreme Court referred the matter to a larger bench. A total of 60 review petitions were filed in the case. Since it is an important issue related to the customs and traditions of the country, everyone is eagerly awaiting the decision of the Constitution bench.
Government's new stance
The Kerala government's new stance in the case is quite noteworthy. The state government has requested the Supreme Court to allow those opposing the entry of young women to argue with it and to support the review petitions. The government has also proposed to form a special committee comprising religious scholars and community leaders to seek their opinion on the issue.
The Travancore Devaswom Board, which administers the Sabarimala temple, has also submitted an affidavit to the court. The central government will inform the Supreme Court that it is not the courts that should decide on religious practices. Senior lawyers will appear in court to present the arguments of the government and the board. The state government's change from the previous stance will be crucial in the arguments and defences of the case.
Other religious issues
Apart from the Sabarimala issue, some other religious issues will also be considered by the nine-member Constitution Bench. The bench will also examine in detail the issues related to the entry of women into Muslim mosques, the rights of Parsi women married to people of other religions, and female genital mutilation in the Muslim community. The demand for a ban on female genital mutilation among the Dawoodi Bohra sect will be considered in this regard.
In addition to the Chief Justice of India, eight senior judges are hearing these issues. The Supreme Court has constituted the bench to issue clear guidelines in the clashes between the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution and the fundamental rights of individuals. Legal experts point out that this Constitution Bench will assess the discrimination faced by women of all religions over the years. The court's observations in the cases, which will continue to be heard next week, will be decisive in the legal and religious issues of the country.
Also Read:
1. PM Modi's Silence On Sabarimala Issue Indicates BJP-LDF Nexus, Says Rahul Gandhi In Kerala Campaign
2. Kerala Govt Softens Stand On Entry Of Women In Sabarimala Temple, Seeks ‘Wider Consultation'