ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Review: Supreme Court's 9-Judge Bench Begins Crucial Hearing

New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing the Sabarimala women's entry case on Tuesday. The bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and eight other senior judges is considering the important case, marking the beginning of a seven-week-long legal battle in the national capital.

Review petitions

The court will initially hear the arguments of those seeking a review of the earlier Sabarimala verdict. The arguments of 32 people seeking a review of the verdict and 12 people in favour of the entry of young women are mainly before the court.

A five-judge bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra had given a historic verdict in September 2018, allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

As a tradition, the Sabarimala temple has restricted the entry of women of menstruating age, specifically those between 10 and 50 years old.

The Supreme Court had issued a landmark verdict in 2018 stating that the ban on women entering Sabarimala violated Articles 14, 15, 21, and 25 of the Constitution. However, after widespread protests and lengthy legal battles across Kerala, the Supreme Court referred the matter to a larger bench. A total of 60 review petitions were filed in the case. Since it is an important issue related to the customs and traditions of the country, everyone is eagerly awaiting the decision of the Constitution bench.