ETV Bharat / bharat

We Meet At A Time Of Considerable Flux In International Relations: S Jaishankar Tells BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar announced that the gathering that the meeting comes at a time of considerable flux in international relations, in his opening remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Delhi, on Thursday.

He praised the attendees for having been "in close and regular contact through bilateral and multilateral engagements." He termed the gathering for the BRICS meeting as "a special occasion."

"It allows us to exchange perspectives and encourages us to develop convergences. In this complicated and uncertain world, that is of ever-greater importance," he said.