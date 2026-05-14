We Meet At A Time Of Considerable Flux In International Relations: S Jaishankar Tells BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting
Jaishankar inaugurated the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting which saw participation from Foreign Ministers and heads of delegation from member and partner countries.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar announced that the gathering that the meeting comes at a time of considerable flux in international relations, in his opening remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Delhi, on Thursday.
He praised the attendees for having been "in close and regular contact through bilateral and multilateral engagements." He termed the gathering for the BRICS meeting as "a special occasion."
"It allows us to exchange perspectives and encourages us to develop convergences. In this complicated and uncertain world, that is of ever-greater importance," he said.
As Chair of BRICS 2026, he thanked each delegation for their presence and for their continued commitment to strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework.
The meeting will help the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, said a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. On the second day, BRICS member and partner countries will participate in a session themed "BRICS@20: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. This will be followed by a session on the "Reforms of Global Governance and Multilateral System”.
The BRICS Foreign Ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) on 26 September 2025. The meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2026.
More to follow...