ETV Bharat / bharat

RVNL-Led Joint Venture To Launch Vande Bharat Sleeper Prototype Within A Year: Railway Board CEO

New Delhi: The prototype of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, to be manufactured by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited-led joint venture, will be launched for testing within a year, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said on Friday.

Addressing officials at the 21st annual day celebration of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Railway Ministry, Kumar said that the Vande Bharat Sleeper is one of the company's key projects. He expressed hope that the prototype will be launched for testing within a year.

"After that, they have to supply 120 trains," Kumar said, lauding several landmark projects completed by the company in the recent past. One of them is the new Pamban Bridge, which is the country's first vertical-lift sea bridge.

Though Kumar did not specify a particular month, Saleem Ahmad, Chairman and Managing Director of RVNL, had recently said that the prototype would be unveiled in June 2026.

Officials stated that although the work is in full swing, it is unlikely that the prototype will be ready for testing by June 2026 and may be delayed to next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first pair of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains on January 17, between Kamakhya and Howrah.