Putin Set To Begin Two-Day Visit To India Today For 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on Thursday for a two-day official visit, marking his first trip to the country since the war in Ukraine began. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome him in New Delhi and host a private dinner soon after he lands.

The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for Friday, comes at a time when the US has imposed punitive sanctions on New Delhi, and will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, along with discussions on trade and energy partnerships. Ahead of the visit, Moscow has also cleared a key defence agreement with India, signalling renewed momentum in bilateral military cooperation.

Putin is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday evening, after which PM Modi will host him for a private dinner, mirroring the gesture the Russian President made when he hosted PM Modi during the latter's visit to Moscow last year. On Friday, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before formal talks begin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier indicated that the two sides might discuss the potential supply of Russia's Su-57 fighter jets to India. The visit is expected to yield multiple agreements, including one to facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Russia.