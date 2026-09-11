Russia Ready To Contribute To Global Energy, Food Security: Putin
Putin said the world is undergoing structural, deep, and profound shifts and emphasised that Russia is open to interesting, promising initiatives in different sectors.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Russia stands ready to contribute to global energy and food security, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, highlighting that BRICS countries have dynamic and vibrant domestic markets.
Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in the national capital, Putin also said the world is undergoing structural, deep, and profound shifts. He emphasised that Russia is open to interesting, promising initiatives in tourism, industry and trade.
"Together with our partners, we stand ready to contribute to world energy and food security, to building reliable logistic routes such as the Arctic Transport Corridor and the North-South Transport Corridor.
"We also intend to reinforce our cooperation in personal training and applied research in smart technology, unmanned transport, and so on and so forth," Putin said.
Against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and West Asia crisis, the visiting President also took a swipe at Western countries, without directly naming the US or any other country.
Noting that at times competition takes ugly forms, Putin said, "These ugly forms are something we see even at the state level, at the government level, and sometimes there are measures resorted to (that are in) physical nature..." Putin also hit out at Western sanctions.
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