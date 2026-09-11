ETV Bharat / bharat

Russia Ready To Contribute To Global Energy, Food Security: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the BRICS Business Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, September 11, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Russia stands ready to contribute to global energy and food security, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, highlighting that BRICS countries have dynamic and vibrant domestic markets.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in the national capital, Putin also said the world is undergoing structural, deep, and profound shifts. He emphasised that Russia is open to interesting, promising initiatives in tourism, industry and trade.

"Together with our partners, we stand ready to contribute to world energy and food security, to building reliable logistic routes such as the Arctic Transport Corridor and the North-South Transport Corridor.

"We also intend to reinforce our cooperation in personal training and applied research in smart technology, unmanned transport, and so on and so forth," Putin said.