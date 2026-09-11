BRICS 2026: Putin Arrives In New Delhi; India Hails "Multifaceted And Longstanding" Bilateral Ties
Putin on Friday began a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:08 AM IST|
Updated : September 11, 2026 at 7:15 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday hailed the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia as President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, being hosted by India this weekend.
Putin on Friday began a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation.
“Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS K V Singh at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. It will be Putin's first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 10, 2026
India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.#BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026… pic.twitter.com/pwxcO2aHLt
The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.
According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will pay a working visit to India as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary. The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries.
On the same day, Putin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi and, along with the Indian leader, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.
"On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade," the statement read.
The two-day BRICS summit hosted by India starting Saturday is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.
The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration’s trade and tariff policies.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.
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