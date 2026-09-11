ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS 2026: Putin Arrives In New Delhi; India Hails "Multifaceted And Longstanding" Bilateral Ties

Union Minister of state for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Friday ( IANS/X/@MEAIndia )

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday hailed the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia as President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, being hosted by India this weekend. Putin on Friday began a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. “Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS K V Singh at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. It will be Putin's first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.