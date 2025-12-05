ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin Says India, Russia Collaboration Not Directed Against Anyone

In this image received on Dec. 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his official residence, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Ahead of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the growing partnership between India and Russia is meant solely to protect the interests of both nations and is not targeted at any other country.

His remarks come at a time when India-US relations are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Washington imposed a whopping 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 percent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil.

Speaking about India's rising energy ties with Russia, Putin mentioned that certain "actors" are uncomfortable with New Delhi's expanding role in global markets, especially because of its strong relationship with Moscow. He said these elements are trying to limit India's influence by creating "artificial obstacles" for political reasons.

In an interview to India Today released on Thursday evening, Putin stressed that Western sanctions have not affected Russia's energy cooperation with India. He arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day visit, during which he will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have never approached our collaboration to work against someone," the Russian President said in response to a question on Washington's aggressive approach.

"President Trump has his own agenda, his own goals, whereas we focus on ours -- not against anyone, but rather aimed at safeguarding our respective interests, India's and Russia's interests," he said. Rejecting Washington's objection to India procuring crude oil from Russia, Putin said if the US has the right to buy Russian fuel, why "shouldn't India have the same privilege".

"As for India's purchase of energy resources from Russia, I would like to note and have already mentioned this once, the US itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants," Putin said. The Russian president also responded to a question on India lowering procurement of crude oil from Russia in view of Western sanctions on Moscow.

"Well, there is a certain decline in overall trade turnover during the first nine months of this year. This is just a minor adjustment. Overall, our trade turnover stands almost at the same level as before," he said.

"I can't give you exact monthly figures right now, but trade in petroleum products and crude oil, as well as the production of petroleum products for consumers of oil, Russian oil, is running smoothly in India," he said. Putin also said that India cannot be treated the way it was several decades back.