ETV Bharat / bharat

Russian President Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi This September, Confirms Kremlin Aide

This will be the second visit for Putin to India in a year. He was last in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit that took place in December 2025.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 - Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov," the X post read.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year under India's chairmanship for the year 2026, the Kremlin has confirmed. Russian Embassy in South Africa, in a post on social media platform X, cited an aide to Putin, Yury Ushakov, as saying that the Russian President will attend the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, visited India and participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Lavrov had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting that took place on May 14, Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in bilateral cooperation since the last Annual Summit meeting and also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

Addressing a press conference later in the Indian national capital, Lavrov said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed that he will visit Russia later this year during their talks. Moscow, he said, remains committed to expanding its "privileged strategic partnership" with India across multiple sectors.

"We are preparing for the BRICS summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reaffirmed that this year it's his turn to make a visit to the Russian Federation. We will be preparing for this top-level summit," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

BRICS brings together eleven major markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance and issues of global political and economic governance.

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlighted how India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit in Brazil.