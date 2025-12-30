ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin Extends New Year Greetings To Murmu, Modi, Other Global Leaders

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin extended New Year greetings to world leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The greetings were for "Christmas and the upcoming New Year 2026", the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president wished leaders of China and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, but skipped major European powers currently involved in what the Kremlin calls the ‘proxy’ war against Moscow through Ukraine.