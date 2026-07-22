ETV Bharat / bharat

Russia-Ukraine War: Yamunanagar Seafarer Among 4 Indians Killed In Missile Attack

Gurpreet served in the merchant navy and had travelled to Turkey for duty on June 12. ( ETV Bharat )

Yamunanagar: The family of the merchant navy sailor from Yamunanagar district in Haryana, who was one of the four seafarers who were killed in a missile attack on Sunday as their Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel was leaving Ukraine's Odessa port on the Black Sea, has confirmed that it could take around 10 days to bring the body back to India.

Sailor Gurpreet Singh Bath from Panjeto village was killed in a missile attack amid the Russia-Ukraine war on July 19. Gurpreet was deployed on the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo. Reports indicate that the ship was struck by a cruise missile shortly after departing Odessa, resulting in the deaths of four Indian nationals, including Gurpreet. It was the first instance of Indian seafarers dying in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Gurpreet was the only son in his family. His father had lost a leg in an accident, placing the entire responsibility of the family on Gurpreet's shoulders. He had married about a year and a half ago and had a six-month-old daughter.

Grief engulfed Panjeto village in Yamunanagar as soon as the news of Gurpreet's death arrived.