Russia-Ukraine War: Yamunanagar Seafarer Among 4 Indians Killed In Missile Attack
Ship was struck by a cruise missile after departing Odessa port; it was the first instance of Indian seafarers' death in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Yamunanagar: The family of the merchant navy sailor from Yamunanagar district in Haryana, who was one of the four seafarers who were killed in a missile attack on Sunday as their Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel was leaving Ukraine's Odessa port on the Black Sea, has confirmed that it could take around 10 days to bring the body back to India.
Sailor Gurpreet Singh Bath from Panjeto village was killed in a missile attack amid the Russia-Ukraine war on July 19. Gurpreet was deployed on the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo. Reports indicate that the ship was struck by a cruise missile shortly after departing Odessa, resulting in the deaths of four Indian nationals, including Gurpreet. It was the first instance of Indian seafarers dying in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gurpreet was the only son in his family. His father had lost a leg in an accident, placing the entire responsibility of the family on Gurpreet's shoulders. He had married about a year and a half ago and had a six-month-old daughter.
Grief engulfed Panjeto village in Yamunanagar as soon as the news of Gurpreet's death arrived.
Gurpreet served in the merchant navy and had travelled to Turkey for duty on June 12. He had last spoken to his family via video call on Saturday night, but no one imagined it would be their final conversation.
According to his family, it could take around 10 days to bring the body back to India. The family has requested the Central government to bring the mortal remains home quickly and ensure the last rites are performed with full honours.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said New Delhi has conveyed India's "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on Sunday, which "resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasising that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce".
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