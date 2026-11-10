ETV Bharat / bharat

Job Offer Takes Raipur Man To Russia; Family Alleges Detention And Pressure To Join Army To Fight Ukraine War

Raipur: Thirty two-year-old Tikeshwar Sahu from Raipur landed in Russia in September 2024 after receiving a job offer, with the sole purpose to secure a better livelihood. Little did he know that he would allegedly face detention and arrest there in a false drug trafficking case.

Sahu's family has now alleged that he is being pressurised to join the Russian military and fight the ongoing war against Ukraine.

According to his family, Sahu, a resident of Khamtarai police station area here, was earlier working in sales for a company in Raipur. He received a job offer through Telegram, reportedly for working as a delivery agent. The employer had assured him that his travel arrangements would be taken care of and that his tourist visa would later be converted into a work visa.

Son of a retired police head constable, Sahu left for Russia on September 8, 2024, and reached Volgograd on September 10 and remained in regular contact with his family through video calls. However, communication allegedly stopped after September 16.

On September 22, his family said, he made a video call to them and broke down. They claimed he told them that he was framed in a drug-trafficking case. His family later got to know that he was arrested by Russian police in connection with a narcotics-related case.

In a letter to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, his wife, Manorama Sahu, expressed concern over the circumstances of his arrest and requested intervention of the Central government to secure his release and bring him back safely to India.

"He is being threatened with a 20-year prison sentence and is under pressure to join the Russian Army and fight in the war against Ukraine," she said, expressing concerns over alleged threats to his life.