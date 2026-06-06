Any Threat Of Sanctions Against India Under PM Modi Would 'Boomerang' Immediately: Russian Prez Putin
"India always acts as a sovereign country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang immediately," Putin said.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said India remains a sovereign nation guided by its national interests and asserted that any potential threat of sanctions against the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership would "boomerang" immediately.
Speaking at the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026 in Moscow, Putin described India as a "brotherly" and trusted partner, as he reiterated Russia's commitment to its partnership with New Delhi while stressing that Russia's cooperation with India is not influenced by political circumstances.
He said India remains one of Russia's most important partners and that bilateral cooperation is not influenced by changing political circumstances. "We have had very good, trust-based, brotherly relations in all senses of the word," Putin said.
Q: How should India deal with US & sanctions?— RT (@RT_com) June 5, 2026
PUTIN: India acts as sovereign country… under Modi’s leadership… ‘any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang’
‘We… REMEMBER… when PM Modi was banned from going to… US… now he's PM, all sanctions have been ELIMINATED’ pic.twitter.com/mnZnpTEnZ2
Praising India's human resources, he said Indians are highly educated and possess globally recognised expertise, particularly in coding and technology-related fields. "...India is one of the leading players in the IT industry. It accounts for a significant share of the global software market," he said.
Referring to recent disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Putin said Russian and Indian companies had made the right decision by deepening cooperation.
He said Russia was increasing supplies to India and other Asian markets while continuing to share technological solutions with its partners.
Putin also stressed that Moscow's partnership with India cannot be dictated by external forces. "Our cooperation with India, just like with all other partners of ours, is not subject to the political environment. Nobody can dictate to us what we should or should not deliver to India," he said.
He added that Russia would continue to honour commitments made to its partners, especially countries such as India.
Highlighting defence ties, Putin said India and Russia share a long-standing history of military and technical cooperation dating back to the Soviet era. "A significant portion of the armed forces of India is equipped with Russian equipment. This is a tradition that dates back to Soviet times," he said.
According to Putin, the relationship goes beyond buying and selling defence equipment and includes joint research and development projects.
He cited the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile programme as an example of successful collaboration between Indian and Russian experts. He also noted that India has traditionally procured military aircraft from Russia.
Putin further said India consistently acts as a sovereign nation and takes decisions based on its own interests. "India always acts as a sovereign country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang immediately," he said.
He noted that India remains free to choose products and technologies that best suit its requirements and offer the most favourable price-quality balance.
"India is always guided by its national interests," he added.
During his address, Putin also highlighted the growing economic importance of the BRICS grouping, saying its share in global GDP measured by purchasing power parity has reached 40 per cent, compared to less than 29 per cent for the G7 nations.
He said BRICS countries now account for nearly half of annual global economic growth, while the contribution of the G7 has declined significantly.
The Russian President further said BRICS has already overtaken the G7 in terms of economic size in 2020 and the gap is expected to widen further in the coming years. "BRICS nations are projected to grow at more than four percent annually, compared to around 1.1 percent growth for G7 countries. These are not just our figures; the World Bank and the IMF state this as well. Naturally, it is more attractive to invest where development is most dynamic and where there are possibilities for production and sales," he said.
Consequently, the center of global trade and the financial system is already shifting, and this trend will persist, Putin noted.
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