Russia Helped India When Other Countries Refused To Share Space Technology: ISRO Chief Narayanan
"Russia's contribution to the development of India's space programme is immense..." said ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, after unveiling a statue of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Chennai: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has lauded the Soviet Union's contribution to India's space programme, recalling how Russia came to India's aid when other countries refused to share crucial space technologies.
Speaking at an event in Chennai after unveiling a statue of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Narayanan also highlighted India's journey from dependence on foreign technology to becoming a country capable of supporting other nations in space exploration.
"Russia's contribution to the development of India's space programme is immense. It was Soviet Russia that came forward to help India when other countries refused to provide technology," Narayanan said.
A statue of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first human to travel into space, has been installed at the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre in Kotturpuram, Chennai. The statue, built with Russian funding, was unveiled by ISRO chief Narayanan and Russian Deputy Ambassador Valery Kotzayev.
Several school students attended the unveiling ceremony and took photographs with the ISRO Chairman.
Addressing the students, Narayanan described Yuri Gagarin as a pioneer who inspired astronauts across the world. He said it was an honour to unveil the statue and recalled the important role played by the Soviet Union in India's space programme.
"India's first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched using a Soviet launch vehicle. I gratefully remember the Soviet Union's assistance in the development of India's space programme," he said.
Narayanan also recalled how India faced restrictions in obtaining cryogenic technology, which is essential for its space programme.
He said, "Several countries refused to provide the technology to India, citing the Missile Technology Control Treaty (MTCR). However, Russia came forward to offer cryogenic technology to India."
Narayanan said he was part of the team that travelled to Russia to obtain the technology. However, the effort could not materialise due to certain geopolitical circumstances.
He further noted that the Soviet Union played an important role in sending India's first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, into space. Russia also extended assistance to India in several other technological fields.
Today, India has successfully developed its own cryogenic engine technology, he said.
Narayanan highlighted the significant progress made by India's space programme since 1962, when Vikram Sarabhai initiated the country's space programme.
He listed several major achievements, including the successful landing of the Vikram lander near the Moon's south pole, reaching Mars in its first attempt, finding evidence of water on the Moon and launching 104 satellites in a single mission using the PSLV-C37 rocket.
He also mentioned the indigenous development of the Vikram Processor at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The processor is used in PSLV rockets.
India Now In A Position To Help Other Countries
Narayanan said India had made remarkable progress in space technology and had moved from depending on other countries to becoming capable of helping them. "It is a matter of pride that India, which was once dependent on other countries for space technology, has now reached a stage where it can help other countries," he said.
Speaking to reporters after the event, Narayanan said the statue of Yuri Gagarin had been unveiled at the Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Tamil Nadu for the first time.
He recalled seeing Gagarin's statue in Moscow in 1993 and said it had inspired him. "I first saw his statue in Moscow in 1993. It inspired me. When students see the statue of Yuri Gagarin, they too will be inspired," he said.
Narayanan also highlighted the importance of April 12, 1961, when Yuri Gagarin became the first human to travel into space and return safely to Earth.
He said India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, was progressing and that Russia was extending considerable support to the mission.
He also referred to the historic Moon landing in 1969 and Gagarin's pioneering journey into space while speaking about the progress of human space exploration.
Rocket Launch From Kulasai Next Year
Narayanan said work is currently underway to establish an ISRO spaceport at Kulasekarapatnam, also known as Kulasai, in Tamil Nadu. Rockets are expected to be launched from the facility next year.
"The 'GSLV F18' satellite launched by ISRO on October 28 is functioning well. Work on the Gaganyaan mission to send humans into space is also progressing. The date for its launch will be announced later," he stated.
Russian Deputy Ambassador Valery Kotzayev, who attended the event, said India and Russia have signed several agreements related to space exploration. He described the relationship between the two countries as strong and said Russia was extending support to India's human spaceflight programme and space research activities.
"Various agreements have been signed between Russia and India regarding space. India-Russia relations are strong. Russia is helping to send humans to space and conduct research," Kotzayev said.
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