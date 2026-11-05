ETV Bharat / bharat

Russia Helped India When Other Countries Refused To Share Space Technology: ISRO Chief Narayanan

Unveiling of bust of Soviet pilot and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first human being to travel into outer space. ( ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu )

Chennai: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has lauded the Soviet Union's contribution to India's space programme, recalling how Russia came to India's aid when other countries refused to share crucial space technologies.

Speaking at an event in Chennai after unveiling a statue of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Narayanan also highlighted India's journey from dependence on foreign technology to becoming a country capable of supporting other nations in space exploration.

"Russia's contribution to the development of India's space programme is immense. It was Soviet Russia that came forward to help India when other countries refused to provide technology," Narayanan said.

Students attend the unveiling of the statue of Yuri Gagarin (ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu)

A statue of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first human to travel into space, has been installed at the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre in Kotturpuram, Chennai. The statue, built with Russian funding, was unveiled by ISRO chief Narayanan and Russian Deputy Ambassador Valery Kotzayev.

Several school students attended the unveiling ceremony and took photographs with the ISRO Chairman.

Addressing the students, Narayanan described Yuri Gagarin as a pioneer who inspired astronauts across the world. He said it was an honour to unveil the statue and recalled the important role played by the Soviet Union in India's space programme.

"India's first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched using a Soviet launch vehicle. I gratefully remember the Soviet Union's assistance in the development of India's space programme," he said.

Narayanan also recalled how India faced restrictions in obtaining cryogenic technology, which is essential for its space programme.

He said, "Several countries refused to provide the technology to India, citing the Missile Technology Control Treaty (MTCR). However, Russia came forward to offer cryogenic technology to India."

Students attend the unveiling of the statue of Yuri Gagarin (ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu)

Narayanan said he was part of the team that travelled to Russia to obtain the technology. However, the effort could not materialise due to certain geopolitical circumstances.

He further noted that the Soviet Union played an important role in sending India's first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, into space. Russia also extended assistance to India in several other technological fields.

Today, India has successfully developed its own cryogenic engine technology, he said.

Narayanan highlighted the significant progress made by India's space programme since 1962, when Vikram Sarabhai initiated the country's space programme.

He listed several major achievements, including the successful landing of the Vikram lander near the Moon's south pole, reaching Mars in its first attempt, finding evidence of water on the Moon and launching 104 satellites in a single mission using the PSLV-C37 rocket.