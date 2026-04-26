ETV Bharat / bharat

Russia Crude Oil Import Data 'Confidential'; CIC Backs Denial By Petroleum Ministry's PPAC

New Delhi: Data on oil imports from Russia to India cannot be provided as it is exempted under the RTI Act due to its "commercial and confidential" nature, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Oil Ministry, with the Central Information Commission too backing it, citing strategic and economic interests of the country.

The case relates to an RTI plea seeking details of crude oil imported from Russia to India between June 2022 and June 2025, including a company-wise breakup for firms such as IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, ONGC Videsh, Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy.

The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) had denied the information, stating: "The information pertaining to country-wise and company-wise details of crude oil import is of a commercial and confidential nature and is exempted from disclosure under section 8(1) (d&e) of the RTI Act 2005. However, the total quantity and value of crude oil import (both current and historical) can be downloaded from the PPAC website."

The First Appellate Authority upheld this reply. During the hearing recently, the appellant argued that the information was not provided and said he wanted to understand how India is functioning in the sector.

In its interim decision, the Commission observed that disclosure of the requested data "would prejudicially affect the strategic and economic interest of the State and also affect the relations with foreign states," adding that the information is linked to geopolitical relations.