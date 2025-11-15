ETV Bharat / bharat

Rural Women Entrepreneurs Find National Platform At SARAS Ajeevika Mela In IITF

New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development’s flagship SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2025, organised in the India International Trade Fair (IITF), is a celebration of India’s grassroots enterprise, providing rural craftswomen with exhibition space, but also credit, digital platforms, and national exposure.

Organised on the theme, "Tradition, art, craft and culture", the Mela aims to demonstrate the government’s approach to support the upliftment of rural women, by providing them a free stall, subsidized logistics, loans and providing access to digital marketplaces in order to help them go from being members of self-help groups into confident entrepreneurs.

First Big Break for Women Entrepreneurs

For many women, IITF marks the first time their craft has reached a national scale platform. For instance, Momina Begum, a jewelry artisan from West Bengal said this was her first time at the IITF.

“I never got such a big platform. We make Bengali jewellery by hand at home, and now we can sell it to people across India. The Ministry helped us a lot,” she said. For others, the mela has been transformational. A food entrepreneur from Mansa, Punjab, who brought turmeric-based panjeeri, handmade biscuits, cold-processed oils and spices, said the support extended by the government to him was beyond stall allocation.

“We are happy the Ministry chose us from Punjab. They even supported our stay in Delhi. Now we are selling our products to the whole country,” she said.

Loans Fueling Expansion and Employment

Several artisans have used the Ministry’s credit support to scale their businesses. Sita, an Aari embroidery vendor from Kashmir, told ETV Bharat the platform not only boosted sales but expanded her market permanently.

“Last year many customers contacted me from different states to buy more. This exposure transformed my business,” she said. Suta received a Rs 1.5 lakh loan, which she used to purchase raw materials and produce more stock for the Mela. As her business grew, she employed 12 other women. “This stall has given employment to my whole group, not just me,” she added proudly.

e-SARAS: Taking Rural Craft Online

To ensure year-round income for SHG artisans, the Ministry has also developed the e-SARAS digital marketplace.