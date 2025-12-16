ETV Bharat / bharat

Rural Women Among Worst Affected By Climate Change: Govt Tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Climate change is increasing the workload of women and enhancing their vulnerability, particularly in rural areas, the government told the Lok Sabha. In a written reply, the environment ministry said India's Third National Communication submitted to the UN climate body in 2023 notes that climatic extremes and climate change are magnifying the workload of women.

Recurring instances of erratic rainfall and the rising likelihood of extreme weather events can lead to loss of agricultural produce, it said. Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that women are exposed to harvest losses, which are often their sole source of food and income. He added that climate variability usually affects sectors traditionally associated with rural women, such as paddy cultivation, cotton and tea plantations and fishing.