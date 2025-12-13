ETV Bharat / bharat

Rural Postal Workers Are Modern Face Of India, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Kolhapur/Mumbai: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday lauded the work done by rural postal workers, saying they are the modern face of India.

Scindia said, "Facing sun, wind, and rain, rural postal workers are rendering their services in the remotest parts of the country. While trust in society is diminishing, strengthen the trust that common people have in postal workers and participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047."

Scindia was speaking at the state-level conference of rural postal workers in Kolhapur. Scindia, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, said that the image of "the postman has brought the letter" across the country has now been transformed by the Indian Postal Department.

"Utilising modern technology to its fullest, the Indian Postal Department is ready to provide benefits to beneficiaries in less time through postal services, insurance, and schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana. Embracing modernity, the postman now delivers banking services along with letters to the doorsteps of common people," Scindia said.

Scindia expressed confidence that the rural postal workers working in every village will definitely contribute to the vision of a modern India by 2047, based on their trust and honesty in service.