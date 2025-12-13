Rural Postal Workers Are Modern Face Of India, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Scindia was in Kolhapur for an event where he felicitated nine postal workers from Maharashtra.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST
Kolhapur/Mumbai: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday lauded the work done by rural postal workers, saying they are the modern face of India.
Scindia said, "Facing sun, wind, and rain, rural postal workers are rendering their services in the remotest parts of the country. While trust in society is diminishing, strengthen the trust that common people have in postal workers and participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047."
Scindia was speaking at the state-level conference of rural postal workers in Kolhapur. Scindia, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, said that the image of "the postman has brought the letter" across the country has now been transformed by the Indian Postal Department.
"Utilising modern technology to its fullest, the Indian Postal Department is ready to provide benefits to beneficiaries in less time through postal services, insurance, and schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana. Embracing modernity, the postman now delivers banking services along with letters to the doorsteps of common people," Scindia said.
Scindia expressed confidence that the rural postal workers working in every village will definitely contribute to the vision of a modern India by 2047, based on their trust and honesty in service.
"1,65,000 centres and three lakh rural postal workers across the country are a part of a family, and the Indian Postal Department will continuously strive to implement many innovative initiatives for the families of the postal workers," he said.
Approximately 6,000 rural postal workers from Maharashtra participated in this program held at the Police Parade Ground. Nine rural postal workers from Maharashtra, who provided excellent service by opening new accounts, collecting premiums for postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance, facilitating direct benefit transfer transactions, and ensuring the timely delivery of registered mail, were honoured by Scindia.
Scindia said that these "nine gems are not just part of our family, but are the nine gem-like servants of Mother India". The program was attended by Kolhapur MP Shahu Chhatrapati, MP Dhananjay Mahadik, Director General of Postal Services Jitendra Gupta, and others.
Earlier in the day, the Department of Posts issued a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 150th anniversary of the Bombay Gymkhana, celebrating its illustrious legacy of sporting excellence and its enduring cultural contribution to the nation.
The commemorative stamp was formally released at the Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai by the Scindia, in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, Sanjiv Saran Mehra, President, Bombay Gymkhana, Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Navi Mumbai Region.
