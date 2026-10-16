Rural Maharashtra Parched Amid Centre-State Dispute On Jal Jeevan Mission; No New Projects Approved In Two Years
The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Centre on August 15, 2019 to provide a permanent solution to the drinking water problem.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Problems of 85 percent talukas in Maharashtra have compounded due to lack of drinking water as they face severe drought conditions. The problem has intensified as these villages will not receive water from the Jal Jeevan Mission, an important initiative of both, the Central and state governments.
This mission which aims to provide clean, regular tap water to every rural household, has been stalled due to a dispute over funding between the Centre and the state governments.
No New Projects Approved
The situation has become drastic as no new projects have been approved in the last two years while work in many villages across the state lie in disarray and have been left incomplete. Meanwhile, despite government's claims that tap water connections have reached 90 percent households, residents are now forced to depend on water tankers. Villagers have to cough up a lot of money as they need water for irrigation, drinking and their livestock.
Maharashtra’s thirst seems to have been quenched only on paper.
Jal Jeevan Mission
The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched with the objective of ending the arduous treks women were forced to undertake in rural areas just to fetch water on a daily basis. This mission aimed to provide pipe water to every household, providing a permanent solution to the drinking water problem.
Under this mission, projects involving the construction of water tanks, laying of pipelines, and the provision of tap connections were initiated across villages of the state. This scheme was launched on August 15, 2019, with the support of the 15th Finance Commission and the Central Government.
Initially, this scheme was considered as visionary and had been implemented at a rapid pace. In fact, between 2019-20 and 2023-24, a total of 51,560 projects to provide pipe water were registered. However, since then, the number of approvals began to dwindle. The highest number of approvals of 22,599 was granted in 2021-22, followed by 16,161 approvals in 2022-23 and 8,291 in 2023-24.
In the last two years, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, approvals for new projects have completely halted. Worse still, no new projects have been sanctioned under this mission coming to an abrupt halt.
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 51,560 water supply projects were planned. Of these, 26,499 have been completed, while 25,061 are currently underway. The completion dates of the projects keep getting delayed. Villagers only have one concern, when will all rural households receive regular water supply at their homes. This continues to remain a a continuous matter of concern.
90% People Get Tap Connections
According to the state government data, by August 24, 2025 nearly 12,445 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra have been covered under the 'Har Ghar Jal' (tap in every home) initiative. Of these, 8,061 Gram Panchayats have been officially certified. The data shows, by 2025-26, 90 percent of rural households have been stated to have tap water connections.
Government data indicates, out of a total of 14,678,590 rural households, 13,210,394 have received tap connections. However, in many places, there are no functional tap connections, and do not receive regular and adequate water supply.
Consequently, many villages continue to face acute water shortages forcing the residents to rely on water tankers.
Since 2019-20, a total of Rs 33,269.6 crore has been spent under this mission. This includes funds from Central share of Rs 15,733 crore and Rs 20,536.6 crore from the state.
Only Rs 12.74 Cr For Maharashtra
Data reveals under allocation of funds to five states under 'Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0' for 2025-2026, Rs 792.93 crore has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh, Rs 536.53 crore to Chhattisgarh, Rs 154.02 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 65.31 crore to Odisha, while Maharashtra was allocated only Rs 12.74 crore.
"The projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission have received approval from the Central Government. However, no funds have been made available for the past two years, and work on the water supply schemes has slowed down," Gulabrao Patil, state Minister of Water Supply told ETV Bharat.
Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, state Minister of Water Resources said, "It has come to light that the department claimed these projects were completed, showing them as finished on paper, while large sums of funds were allegedly spent. Consequently, the Central Government has withheld further funding. An investigation into this matter is currently underway."
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