ETV Bharat / bharat

Rural Maharashtra Parched Amid Centre-State Dispute On Jal Jeevan Mission; No New Projects Approved In Two Years

Mumbai: Problems of 85 percent talukas in Maharashtra have compounded due to lack of drinking water as they face severe drought conditions. The problem has intensified as these villages will not receive water from the Jal Jeevan Mission, an important initiative of both, the Central and state governments.

This mission which aims to provide clean, regular tap water to every rural household, has been stalled due to a dispute over funding between the Centre and the state governments.

No New Projects Approved

The situation has become drastic as no new projects have been approved in the last two years while work in many villages across the state lie in disarray and have been left incomplete. Meanwhile, despite government's claims that tap water connections have reached 90 percent households, residents are now forced to depend on water tankers. Villagers have to cough up a lot of money as they need water for irrigation, drinking and their livestock.

Maharashtra’s thirst seems to have been quenched only on paper.

Jal Jeevan Mission

The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched with the objective of ending the arduous treks women were forced to undertake in rural areas just to fetch water on a daily basis. This mission aimed to provide pipe water to every household, providing a permanent solution to the drinking water problem.

Under this mission, projects involving the construction of water tanks, laying of pipelines, and the provision of tap connections were initiated across villages of the state. This scheme was launched on August 15, 2019, with the support of the 15th Finance Commission and the Central Government.

Initially, this scheme was considered as visionary and had been implemented at a rapid pace. In fact, between 2019-20 and 2023-24, a total of 51,560 projects to provide pipe water were registered. However, since then, the number of approvals began to dwindle. The highest number of approvals of 22,599 was granted in 2021-22, followed by 16,161 approvals in 2022-23 and 8,291 in 2023-24.

In the last two years, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, approvals for new projects have completely halted. Worse still, no new projects have been sanctioned under this mission coming to an abrupt halt.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 51,560 water supply projects were planned. Of these, 26,499 have been completed, while 25,061 are currently underway. The completion dates of the projects keep getting delayed. Villagers only have one concern, when will all rural households receive regular water supply at their homes. This continues to remain a a continuous matter of concern.