Bihar Parents Worry As Rupee Slide Vs Dollar Raises Foreign Education Costs

By Ranjit Kumar

Patna: The decline in the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar (USD) is beginning to affect students studying abroad. Increased fees and rising interest rates on education loans have made it difficult for parents to bear the expenses. A large number of children from Bihar are also studying in various countries, and this has increased the financial burden on their families.

Medical Studies At Rs 20 Lakh

Senior Patna High Court advocate Shah Nawaz Ali has been worried lately. Both his daughters are studying abroad, but the expenses have begun to bite into his pocket now. He says when he sent his daughters, Shafaq Nawaz and Sharmeen Nawaz, to Kyrgyzstan to study medicine in 2022, the cost of the 5-year course was around Rs 20 lakh per student, bringing the total cost for both daughters to Rs 40 lakh. This included hostel fees and food expenses. But the costs have increased significantly in just the last few months.

Ali explains that over the past few months, while the USD has been rising, the INR has been falling in value. Currently, 1 USD is worth approximately Rs 90. He says that in addition to tuition fees, he used to send Rs 10,000 per month to each daughter for food and other necessities.

But now, this has increased to Rs 15,000. For both daughters, he now has to send Rs 30,000. On top of this, the college management is now demanding additional fees. Due to the increase in the value of the USD, the cost of living and food has increased one and a half times.

"I enrolled both my daughters in a medical course in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. At the time, the USD was worth Rs 84. Today, it's approximately Rs 90. This has increased the expenses. I have to send extra money for both daughters, and there seems to be no relief in sight. The financial burden on middle-class families is increasing," said Ali.

Burden Of Education Loans

For families who have taken education loans to send their children abroad, the problem has worsened. Paying loan installments while bearing domestic expenses is proving difficult. College fees have already become more expensive for students studying abroad. On top, the cost of food, rent and travel, as well as visa fees and other processing charges, have also increased.

A large number of Indian students study abroad. According to data from the Indian Bureau of Immigration, a total of 7.6 lakh students went to other countries to study in 2024. This figure was around 8.9 lakh in 2023. In 2022, this was 7.5 lakh; in 2021, 4.5 lakh; while in 2020, it was 2.6 lakh, showing a sharply rising graph.