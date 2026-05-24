ETV Bharat / bharat

Rupee Slide Raises MBBS Fee Burden For Rajasthan's NRI Quota Students

Kota: Amid escalating global tensions stemming from the US-Israel-Iran conflict, MBBS students admitted under the NRI quota in Rajasthan face significant financial burdens and soaring tuition fees due to the weakening Indian rupee.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, students and parents said that the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar over the last few years, and particularly during the past six months, has drastically increased the cost of pursuing medical education.

“The rupee has weakened by nearly Rs 5 to Rs 8 in just six months, resulting in annual fee hikes of up to Rs 5 lakh,” students said. “The impact is most severe in colleges where tuition fees are linked to dollar conversion rates.”

Students admitted in 2022 are estimated to be paying nearly Rs 15 lakh extra over the duration of the course, while those admitted in 2024 and 2025 could end up paying approximately Rs 20 lakh more.

Fees collected as per the dollar conversion rate

Dr Nilesh Jain, Principal of Government Medical College, said the college collected fees strictly according to state government directives as it determines the fee structure annually and the fees are denominated in US dollars.

“For instance, the first-year fees covering the initial two semesters are collected together during admission, while the remaining seven semesters are paid separately every six months. Fees are calculated and collected in Indian Rupees based on the prevailing US dollar-to-rupee conversion rate applicable at the time of payment,” he explained.

Dollar-Rupee conversion rates (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Students said the mechanism had become financially unmanageable because the conversion rate changes with every semester.

“The tuition fee amount in dollars remains fixed, but the rupee payment keeps increasing. With every payment cycle, a different conversion rate applies, resulting in an annual increase in tuition costs amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees,” said Shahid Khan, an MBBS student at Kota Medical College.

Parents, students struggle with rising costs.

Kirti Singh, whose daughter was admitted to Kota Medical College in 2024, said the family initially deposited Rs 30.60 lakh annually or Rs 15.30 lakh per semester. But, by the third semester, the fee rose to Rs 15.86 lakh, and for the fourth semester, it reached Rs 16.82 lakh.

“The increase from the first to the third semester was Rs 56,000, while the fourth semester saw an increase of more than Rs 1.5 lakh,” Singh said.