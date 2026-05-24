Rupee Slide Raises MBBS Fee Burden For Rajasthan's NRI Quota Students
MBBS students under NRI quota in Rajasthan struggle with soaring tuition fees amid rupee depreciation against Us dollar, reports Manish Gautam
Published : May 24, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Kota: Amid escalating global tensions stemming from the US-Israel-Iran conflict, MBBS students admitted under the NRI quota in Rajasthan face significant financial burdens and soaring tuition fees due to the weakening Indian rupee.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, students and parents said that the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar over the last few years, and particularly during the past six months, has drastically increased the cost of pursuing medical education.
“The rupee has weakened by nearly Rs 5 to Rs 8 in just six months, resulting in annual fee hikes of up to Rs 5 lakh,” students said. “The impact is most severe in colleges where tuition fees are linked to dollar conversion rates.”
Students admitted in 2022 are estimated to be paying nearly Rs 15 lakh extra over the duration of the course, while those admitted in 2024 and 2025 could end up paying approximately Rs 20 lakh more.
Fees collected as per the dollar conversion rate
Dr Nilesh Jain, Principal of Government Medical College, said the college collected fees strictly according to state government directives as it determines the fee structure annually and the fees are denominated in US dollars.
“For instance, the first-year fees covering the initial two semesters are collected together during admission, while the remaining seven semesters are paid separately every six months. Fees are calculated and collected in Indian Rupees based on the prevailing US dollar-to-rupee conversion rate applicable at the time of payment,” he explained.
Students said the mechanism had become financially unmanageable because the conversion rate changes with every semester.
“The tuition fee amount in dollars remains fixed, but the rupee payment keeps increasing. With every payment cycle, a different conversion rate applies, resulting in an annual increase in tuition costs amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees,” said Shahid Khan, an MBBS student at Kota Medical College.
Parents, students struggle with rising costs.
Kirti Singh, whose daughter was admitted to Kota Medical College in 2024, said the family initially deposited Rs 30.60 lakh annually or Rs 15.30 lakh per semester. But, by the third semester, the fee rose to Rs 15.86 lakh, and for the fourth semester, it reached Rs 16.82 lakh.
“The increase from the first to the third semester was Rs 56,000, while the fourth semester saw an increase of more than Rs 1.5 lakh,” Singh said.
Currently, the US dollar stands near Rs 96. Since it is impossible to predict how much further the dollar’s value will rise, we are appealing to the government to allow students to pay fees directly in Indian Rupees,” she added.
Aman Ahmed, a student, said that when he secured admission in 2024, the dollar conversion rate was Rs 83. By February 2026, during payment for the fourth semester, it had climbed to Rs 92 and is now hovering around Rs 97.
“We still have five more instalments left. Families had planned finances based on earlier rates, but the rising dollar has made it impossible for many to cope,” Ahmed said. “At this stage, we cannot abandon our MBBS studies midway, yet paying the fees is becoming increasingly difficult,” he added.
Demand for RajMES fee policy
Students have appealed to the Rajasthan government to extend the fee structure followed in Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) colleges to older government medical colleges as well.
Student Shahid said RajMES colleges had already started accepting tuition fees in Indian rupees. “The curriculum, faculty and facilities are identical. Why are we being subjected to discriminatory treatment?” he questioned.
Nearly 60 students in his college are planning to file a writ petition over the issue, he claimed.
Education expert Dev Sharma also expressed concern over the issue, demanding that students should not suffer amid the global crisis.
“Students admitted to NRI seats in 2022 initially paid fees based on a dollar rate of around Rs 79, bringing the total MBBS cost to nearly Rs 1.10 crore. Now, because fees are being paid at conversion rates touching Rs 92 and beyond, the total course cost has increased to nearly Rs 1.26 crore,” Sharma said.
He added that students admitted later may end up paying Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh extra over the duration of the course.
Around 1,600 students affected
Rajasthan currently has 455 MBBS seats under the NRI quota across 26 government medical colleges. Of these, RajMES colleges account for 387 seats, while Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and RUHS Jaipur continue under the older fee structure.
According to estimates, nearly 1,600 students, from first year to final year, are being impacted by the rising dollar conversion rates.
Students have also accused different colleges of applying varying conversion rates despite government norms mandating uniformity. “Even a difference of one rupee in the exchange rate translates into thousands of rupees in additional fees,” students alleged.
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