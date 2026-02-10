ETV Bharat / bharat

RuPay Debit Cards Likely To Cross Around 50 Crore By December 2026, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the National Conference on Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the system has to protect digital transformation across India. Highlighting the increasing number of RuPay debit cards, Shah informed in the National Conference on Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation in New Delhi, that the number of RuPay debit cards has reached 39 crore 81 lakh, and by December 2026, this figure is expected to cross approximately 50 crore. The Union Home Minister also highlighted that earlier, around 600 million people in the country belonged to families without a single bank account. However, as of February 2026, more than 570 million Jan Dhan accounts have been opened. The Home Minister launched the New Cybercrime Branch of CBI and the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) dashboard of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). Speaking at the event, Shah said that multiple government agencies are working together in a coordinated manner to prevent cybercrime. "I4C, State Police forces, the CBI, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Department of Telecommunications, the banking sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the judiciary are collectively making every possible effort to curb cybercrime," he stated.