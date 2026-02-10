RuPay Debit Cards Likely To Cross Around 50 Crore By December 2026, Says Amit Shah
Published : February 10, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the system has to protect digital transformation across India.
Highlighting the increasing number of RuPay debit cards, Shah informed in the National Conference on Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation in New Delhi, that the number of RuPay debit cards has reached 39 crore 81 lakh, and by December 2026, this figure is expected to cross approximately 50 crore.
The Union Home Minister also highlighted that earlier, around 600 million people in the country belonged to families without a single bank account. However, as of February 2026, more than 570 million Jan Dhan accounts have been opened.
The Home Minister launched the New Cybercrime Branch of CBI and the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) dashboard of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).
Speaking at the event, Shah said that multiple government agencies are working together in a coordinated manner to prevent cybercrime.
"I4C, State Police forces, the CBI, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Department of Telecommunications, the banking sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the judiciary are collectively making every possible effort to curb cybercrime," he stated.
He emphasised that each institution has a critical role and responsibility, and that close coordination among all stakeholders is essential to achieve the desired outcomes. "The initiative by the CBI and I4C is extremely significant, adding that it will help connect various government departments and agencies with one another and ensure effective implementation of their efforts, which will lead to the expected success," HM Shah added.
The Union Minister further informed that the journey of ‘Digital India’ over the past 11 years has been remarkable.
"11 years ago, the country had only 250 million internet users, whereas today India has crossed 1 billion internet users, reaching new heights in the digital domain. Broadband connections have increased nearly 16 times and have also surpassed the 1-billion mark," he pointed out.
The cost of one gigabyte of data has declined by 97 per cent, which has significantly expanded both internet access and usage. He said that the rise in the number of internet users and the connectivity of Parliament to Panchayats through BharatNet is a remarkable achievement of Digital India. Under the BharatNet project, only 546 village panchayats were connected 11 years ago, while today more than 200,000 village panchayats have been brought under the project, the Union Home Minister explained.
"The unprecedented growth in UPI transactions, stating that in 2024 alone, India recorded more than 181 billion digital transactions with a total value exceeding Rs 233 trillion," Shah said.
According to the Union Home Minister, prior to the launch of UPI, comparisons about digital transactions were not possible, but in 2024, more than 181 billion digital transactions were carried out. Ensuring the security of these transactions rests on a strong system which is being steadily strengthened. "If we look at it from a global perspective, India has set new records in digital transactions, and every second digital transaction in the world is taking place in India. It underscores the need to further strengthen and secure the country’s digital payment ecosystem at the global level," he stated.