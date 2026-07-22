Runway Of Gaggal Airport In Kangra To Be Expanded Over Manjhi Khad
On completion, this airport will become the first in Himalayan region and the second in India to have a runway over a river or ravine.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Dharamshala: Gaggal airport in Kangra is set for an expansion with a 380-metre-long dedicated runway bridge to be built over Manjhi Khad. Once this project is completed, this airport will become the first airport in the Himalayan region and the second in the country to have a runway built over a river or ravine. This expansion is expected to significantly benefit the state's air connectivity, tourism and local economy.
Sources disclosed that the Himachal Pradesh government has accelerated land acquisition and technical preparations to ensure that the airport expansion project is completed on time.
Experts are overseeing all aspects of the design, engineering and construction. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the government is making continuous efforts to complete this ambitious project within the stipulated timeframe.
"The construction of the runway bridge over the stream will be a historic achievement for Himachal Pradesh, setting a new example in modern air connectivity in the hill state. The tourism sector is expected to benefit the most from this project," said Vinay Dhiman, Deputy Director with the Tourism Department in Kangra.
"Access to major tourist destinations like Dharamshala, McLeod Ganj, Palampur, Bir-Billing and the Kangra valley will become easier for domestic and international tourists. This will also create new employment opportunities in the hotel, transportation, tourism and other service sectors," added Dhiman.
The runway bridge to be built over the Manjhi Khad will be unique. It is being designed with the help of modern engineering techniques to safely withstand the weight of large aircraft, vibrations during takeoff and landing, natural challenges like earthquakes and the rapid flow of the stream during the monsoon. Sources disclosed that international aviation safety standards will be adhered to during its construction.
The leading example of a runway built over a river in India is Chennai International Airport, where the runway passes over the Adyar River. Now, Kangra Airport will be developed in a similar manner.
Sources disclosed that the present limited length of the runway at Gaggal Airport makes it impossible to operate larger aircraft. After the runway extension is complete, even larger aircraft will be able to operate from here. This will provide better air services to passengers and strengthen the state's connectivity with major cities across the country.
Gaggal Airport is located 13 km from Dharamshala and 8 km from Kangra. It is the busiest airport in Himachal Pradesh and offers daily non-stop flights to destinations like Delhi. Taxis and local buses are readily available for onward travel from here.
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