ETV Bharat / bharat

Runway Of Gaggal Airport In Kangra To Be Expanded Over Manjhi Khad

Dharamshala: Gaggal airport in Kangra is set for an expansion with a 380-metre-long dedicated runway bridge to be built over Manjhi Khad. Once this project is completed, this airport will become the first airport in the Himalayan region and the second in the country to have a runway built over a river or ravine. This expansion is expected to significantly benefit the state's air connectivity, tourism and local economy.

Sources disclosed that the Himachal Pradesh government has accelerated land acquisition and technical preparations to ensure that the airport expansion project is completed on time.

Experts are overseeing all aspects of the design, engineering and construction. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the government is making continuous efforts to complete this ambitious project within the stipulated timeframe.

"The construction of the runway bridge over the stream will be a historic achievement for Himachal Pradesh, setting a new example in modern air connectivity in the hill state. The tourism sector is expected to benefit the most from this project," said Vinay Dhiman, Deputy Director with the Tourism Department in Kangra.

"Access to major tourist destinations like Dharamshala, McLeod Ganj, Palampur, Bir-Billing and the Kangra valley will become easier for domestic and international tourists. This will also create new employment opportunities in the hotel, transportation, tourism and other service sectors," added Dhiman.