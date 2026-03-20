Misled By Social Media Reels, Runaway Couple Reach Supreme Court For Instant Marriage
According to a lawyer, the couple seeks SC protection after being misled by social media, but the CJI urges them to approach the high courts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: In a peculiar turn of events, a lawyer on Friday, informed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that a runaway couple, whom she found in the car parking, had come to the Supreme Court under the mistaken impression—shaped by social media reels—that they could marry within the court premises, proceed to the Chief Justice’s residence, and secure immediate protection.
The lawyer mentioned the plea for protection of the runaway couple, whom she had found in the apex court parking lot, before the bench led by the CJI.
The lawyer submitted that the girl is 19-years-old, who is from Bihar, and the boy is 22-years-old, from Uttar Pradesh, and they came to the Supreme Court. She found them in the car park, while she was parking her car, and added that the trouble is that the parents of the girl are trying to hang them on the trees.
The lawyer informed the bench that she took the couple to the Tilak Marg Police Station along with two other lawyers because the girl and the boy sought protection. However, she alleged that instead of offering protection, the police attempted to detain them.
The lawyer said she told the police that she would not leave the young girl at the police station, and then the girl recorded a statement that she wanted to stay with the lawyer. The lawyer informed the bench that she filed the matter regarding the protection of the runaway couple before the apex court on March 18. The CJI asked why the lawyer did not move before the Delhi High Court?
The counsel contended that the girl is from Bihar. “So, what, if their liberty is threatened in Delhi…,” CJI observed orally.
The lawyer informed that they watched reels on social media and assumed that a marriage was being conducted in the Supreme Court, and then they went to the Chief Justice’s house. “That is a strange attitude because of social media,” said the lawyer.
The CJI asked why litigants bypass the jurisdiction of the high courts in such matters. The lawyer insisted that the couple needs protection. The CJI made it clear that if the Delhi High Court declines to entertain their plea, they can move the apex court, and “our doors are open for you”.
“Why this step-motherly treatment of Article 226 jurisdiction,” the CJI asked, adding that high courts are empowered to deal with such pleas. The lawyer suggested the possibility of a home for such a runaway couple, and it is the larger issue which only the apex court could decide. The CJI said he had dealt with many similar matters in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and told the lawyer that she would be surprised to know that in that high court, there is a separate roster for them.
The lawyer urged the bench to issue a direction that two police constables should be with them and provide a place for them to stay, otherwise they will be killed. “Absolutely, life is the most precious right, and they have the right, and they can knock on the door of any high court,” said CJI, adding that they should move before the high court. The CJI said that if the high court fails to provide relief, the parties are at liberty to approach the apex court.
The bench also indicated that it would communicate with the registrar (judicial) of the concerned high court to facilitate appropriate consideration of the matter.
Also Read