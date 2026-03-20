ETV Bharat / bharat

Misled By Social Media Reels, Runaway Couple Reach Supreme Court For Instant Marriage

New Delhi: In a peculiar turn of events, a lawyer on Friday, informed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that a runaway couple, whom she found in the car parking, had come to the Supreme Court under the mistaken impression—shaped by social media reels—that they could marry within the court premises, proceed to the Chief Justice’s residence, and secure immediate protection.

The lawyer mentioned the plea for protection of the runaway couple, whom she had found in the apex court parking lot, before the bench led by the CJI.

The lawyer submitted that the girl is 19-years-old, who is from Bihar, and the boy is 22-years-old, from Uttar Pradesh, and they came to the Supreme Court. She found them in the car park, while she was parking her car, and added that the trouble is that the parents of the girl are trying to hang them on the trees.

The lawyer informed the bench that she took the couple to the Tilak Marg Police Station along with two other lawyers because the girl and the boy sought protection. However, she alleged that instead of offering protection, the police attempted to detain them.

The lawyer said she told the police that she would not leave the young girl at the police station, and then the girl recorded a statement that she wanted to stay with the lawyer. The lawyer informed the bench that she filed the matter regarding the protection of the runaway couple before the apex court on March 18. The CJI asked why the lawyer did not move before the Delhi High Court?

The counsel contended that the girl is from Bihar. “So, what, if their liberty is threatened in Delhi…,” CJI observed orally.