ETV Bharat / bharat

Rumours Of Merger With Congress 'Baseless', Says TMC

ongress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Monday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid rumours of a possible merger of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the Congress, sources from the Mamata Banerjee-led party dismissed the reports on Wednesday, stating there was no such plan. Dismissing the reports, a senior TMC leader called them "baseless". "We have no such information. This is baseless," a senior TMC leader told PTI. Later this night, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that some news reports on what supposedly transpired in the meeting between former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee are "completely inaccurate". "The meeting was very cordial and many personal matters were talked about, given the long relationship they have had," Ramesh said in a post on X. Speculation about a possible merger gained ground following a meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, which came a day after the Congress released a photograph of the two leaders hugging at the INDIA bloc meeting.