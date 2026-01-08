ETV Bharat / bharat

Rugby's Golden Girl From Nalanda: Meet Alpana Kumari Who Now Eyes Olympic Glory

Md. Mahmood Alam

Nalanda: Alpana Kumari, who grew up in Dharahara village in Nalanda, has become a celebrated athlete. She has also come to be known as India’s "Golden Girl" in rugby. The youngest of three children, Alpana is the daughter of farmer Sanjay Kumar and housewife Sunita Devi.

She secured a gold medal at the national level in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar last year. This earned her the "Golden Girl" moniker. At the moment, her full focus is on the Asian Games to be held this year.

Her childhood aspirations focused on nursing to help her family financially, but she ultimately pursued a career in sports. She says, “My dream was to go into the field of nursing but today I am doing my graduation (second year) from Arts. When I started playing rugby and got selected for the national camp, I never looked back.”

Alpana started playing rugby in 2019 at school, encouraged by her physical education teacher Bhavesh Kumar. What began as a pastime quickly became a passion.

But Alpana’s career has not been without significant challenges. In 2023, during an India Under-18 practice session, she broke her collarbone. She was off the field for three months recovering from the injury and many thought that it was the end of the road for her.