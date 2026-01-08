Rugby's Golden Girl From Nalanda: Meet Alpana Kumari Who Now Eyes Olympic Glory
Alpana broke her collarbone during an India Under-18 practice session, many thought it was the end of her road.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Md. Mahmood Alam
Nalanda: Alpana Kumari, who grew up in Dharahara village in Nalanda, has become a celebrated athlete. She has also come to be known as India’s "Golden Girl" in rugby. The youngest of three children, Alpana is the daughter of farmer Sanjay Kumar and housewife Sunita Devi.
She secured a gold medal at the national level in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar last year. This earned her the "Golden Girl" moniker. At the moment, her full focus is on the Asian Games to be held this year.
Her childhood aspirations focused on nursing to help her family financially, but she ultimately pursued a career in sports. She says, “My dream was to go into the field of nursing but today I am doing my graduation (second year) from Arts. When I started playing rugby and got selected for the national camp, I never looked back.”
Alpana started playing rugby in 2019 at school, encouraged by her physical education teacher Bhavesh Kumar. What began as a pastime quickly became a passion.
But Alpana’s career has not been without significant challenges. In 2023, during an India Under-18 practice session, she broke her collarbone. She was off the field for three months recovering from the injury and many thought that it was the end of the road for her.
“When the bone was broken, I thought that my career would end here. I thought that I would never be able to play again. I only thought that I might have to sit out after playing one India match but my coach Ritesh Ranjan, grandfather and parents gave me courage.
After treatment, I got a place in the Indian team again in 2025 playing for the national team,” said Alpana Kumari.
The support of her parents helped her return to the field. in 2024, she sustained another collarbone injury while tackling during a senior district match in Begusarai. Again, her coach Ritesh Ranjan, grandfather and parents motivated her to recover and earn a place in the Indian team again in 2025.
Known as "Dhakad Girl" for her strong performance, Alpana has competed in three international competitions and won medals twice. She won a silver in the Under-18 championship in China in 2023 and a bronze in the Asian Under-20 Championship held in Rajgir in 2025. Alpana's success has brought immense pride to her family and village. She proudly notes that people now identify her father and grandfather as "Alpana's papa" or "Alpana's grandfather," a reversal of the previous dynamic. Her two elder brothers are Kundan Kumar, preparing for competitive exams and Chandan Kumar, an intermediate student.
She credits the Bihar government's 'Bring a medal, get a reward' scheme for changing local perceptions; villagers who once questioned a girl playing sports now encourage her. Impressed by the government's support, Alpana is now training other children in her village, hoping to foster more talent. Her ultimate dream is to win an Olympic gold medal, with her immediate focus and rigorous practice aimed at the 2026 Asian Games.