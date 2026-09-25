Omar Abdullah Moves Full Statehood Resolution In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly
The Chief Minister said that the resolution is in continuation of the previous resolutions.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Srinagar: Ruckus erupted in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly over a resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking full restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdullah moved the resolution after the Question Hour proceedings ended. He said the resolution is in continuation of the previous resolutions seeking restoration of full statehood.
“We don't want a statehood that does not have law and order and other powers. We don't have powers in the current system, not even powers to take a decision on hydro-electric projects or findings about medical colleges,” he said.
The CM urged the Speaker to order a discussion on the resolution so that unanimity emerges on it.
However, the resolution was objected to by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, whose legislators said the resolution seeks restoration of autonomy.
The NC legislators rose up from the treasury benches and started shouting slogans seeking restoration of statehood with special status and autonomy.
This irked the BJP legislators who tore apart the resolution moved by the CM, resulting in a ruckus in the House.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and BJP legislator said the party rejects this resolution as it brings with it an old resolution of autonomy, which was rejected by the parliament during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.