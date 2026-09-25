ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Moves Full Statehood Resolution In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Ruckus erupted in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly over a resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking full restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah moved the resolution after the Question Hour proceedings ended. He said the resolution is in continuation of the previous resolutions seeking restoration of full statehood.

“We don't want a statehood that does not have law and order and other powers. We don't have powers in the current system, not even powers to take a decision on hydro-electric projects or findings about medical colleges,” he said.

The CM urged the Speaker to order a discussion on the resolution so that unanimity emerges on it.