ETV Bharat / bharat

Rubio Says US Visa Changes 'Not India-Specific,' Part Of Global Migration Overhaul; Praises Indian Investment In US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses the media alongside Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Sunday, May 24, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday addressed concerns regarding adjustments to the American visa system, clarifying that current changes are part of a global "modernisation" effort rather than measures targeted specifically at India. Speaking at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio reaffirmed the immense value the Indian community brings to the United States. He highlighted that Indian companies have invested over $20 billion into the US economy. He expressed a clear desire for this partnership to continue and expand. He said Washington wants Indian investment in the US to keep rising even as it reforms how it admits foreign nationals. "First of all, I accept the contribution that Indians have made to the U.S. economy. Over $20 billion has been invested in the US economy by Indian companies. We want that number to continue to increase," Rubio said. Addressing concerns about J1, F1, and H-1B visas, Rubio stated, "The changes that are happening now... are not India-specific; it is global, it's being applied across the world." Rubio underscored that immigration policy is a matter of national sovereignty. He explained that every country must design its systems to reflect its own national interests, ensuring the process remains sustainable and efficient. He stressed that the visa adjustments are worldwide in scope. "The changes that are happening now, or the modernisation of our migration system into the United States, are not India-specific; it is global, it's being applied across the world," he said. "We are in a period of modernisation."