ETV Bharat / bharat

RTI Shows Delhi Yet To Use 75 Pc Clean Air Funds; Tenders Ready, Work Orders Awaited, Says Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi has not yet used 75 per cent of the funds released under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, with a recent CPCB inspection pointing to gaps in the city's anti-pollution work.

In response, the Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said tenders for pollution-control measures were already in place and as soon as the work orders are passed, the funds will be utilised.

"Tenders are already in place, and as soon as the work orders are passed, the funds will be exhausted and will be used on their own. We have already used it, we have already put on tenders for various projects, including litter pickers, to reduce pollution in the city," Sirsa told PTI.

The RTI filed by environmental activist Amit Gupta revealed that a May 6 inspection by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found slow fund use, poor follow-up on earlier recommendations and incomplete work at pollution hotspots.

According to the inspection report shared by the CPCB, works such as footpath paving, greenery development and use of mechanical road sweeping machines were found satisfactory during the field visit.

However, the report said Delhi failed to meet an important condition for NCAP performance funding as 75 per cent of the released funds had not been utilised due to delays in tender-related work.

The inspection report also reviewed whether Delhi was fulfilling the nine pre-qualification conditions required under the Air Quality Challenge Fund mechanism for accessing funds in the financial year 2025-26, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change communication dated May 14, 2025.

The conditions include submission of the city action plan, annual action plan and city solid waste action plan under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, utilisation of at least 75 per cent of funds released in the previous financial year, regular meetings of district or city-level monitoring and implementation committees, and 100 per cent data operation on the PRANA portal, among others.

According to the report, all conditions were fulfilled except the requirement of utilising at least 75 per cent of the funds released in the previous financial year, which remained pending due to delays in tender-related work.

Meanwhile, the Delhi environment minister said tenders for pollution-control measures were already in place, and the funds will be utilised as soon as the work orders are passed.