RSS Not Against Anyone, Does Not Seek Power: Bhagwat

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the Sangh is not "against anyone", and it does not seek power or popularity. Speaking at a public gathering here, Bhagwat referred to various streams of thought that emerged during the freedom movement, represented by reformers and leaders including Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Swami Vivekananda and Dayananda Saraswati.

"But still it is seen, to some extent, that the work of giving a direction to society and creating an (enabling) environment is not happening," he said. The RSS was not "against anyone" and did not work as a reaction to any incident, Bhagwat said, adding that its focus was supporting and strengthening positive efforts underway in the country.

The Sangh was also not a paramilitary force even though it conducts route marches, and though its volunteers wield the lathi, it should not be seen as an "akhada" (wrestling club), Bhagwat said. Nor is the RSS involved in politics though some individuals with the Sangh background are active in political life, he added.

Talking about the situation in the country that preceded the RSS's birth in 1925, Bhagwat, the British founded the Indian National Congress as a “safety valve”, but the Indians transformed it into a powerful instrument in the struggle for independence.