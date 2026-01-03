ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS No Paramilitary Organisation; Can't Be Understood By Looking At BJP: Bhagwat

Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that despite the uniform and physical exercises, the Sangh is not a paramilitary organisation, and it would also be a huge mistake to try to understand it by looking at the BJP.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works to unite society and imbue it with the necessary qualities and virtues to ensure that India does not fall into the clutches of a foreign power again, he said, addressing a gathering of prominent persons here on Friday.

"We wear a uniform, take out marches and do stick exercise. (But) If someone thinks it is a paramilitary organisation, it will be a mistake," he said, adding that it was difficult to understand the Sangh, which was a unique organisation.

"If you want to understand the Sangh by looking at the BJP, it will be a huge mistake. The same (mistake) will happen if you try to understand it by looking at Vidya Bharti (an RSS-affiliated organisation)," Bhagwat said.

Notably, the RSS is widely considered the parent organisation of the Jana Sangh and its successor, the BJP. Bhagwat also said that a "false narrative" is being built against the Sangh.

"Nowadays, people do not go deep to gather the right information. They do not go to the origin. They go to Wikipedia. Everything is not true out there. Those who go to reliable sources will get to know about the Sangh," he said.

Because of these misconceptions, it became necessary to explain the RSS's role and mission, said Bhagwat, who toured the country during the Sangh's centenary year.

He said, "The Sangh grooms Swayamsevaks and also inculcates values, thoughts and goals to work for Bharat's 'Param Vaibhav' (absolute glory). But the Sangh does not control those Swayamsevaks by remote. The Sangh is working through its branches to create a group of workers who will build a patriotic environment."

"There is a common feeling that the Sangh was born as a reaction or opposition (to the prevailing forces). This is not the case. The Sangh is not a reaction or opposition to anything. The Sangh is not competing with anyone as well," the RSS chief said. He pointed out that the British were not the first to invade the country.

"Time and again, a handful of people from far-off places who were inferior to Indians came and defeated us."