ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Largest Yet 'Most Misunderstood' Organisation: Mohan Bhagwat

Thiruvananthapuram: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the RSS was the largest voluntary organisation in the world but also "the most misunderstood".

Speaking at an event here as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat said the organisation might appear to outsiders as a paramilitary body—owing to the route marches conducted by swayamsevaks in uniform—or as an all-India gymnasium, given its promotion of Bharatiya games and martial arts.

"But it is not all that. It is difficult to understand the Sangh from the outside," he added.

"The best way to understand the RSS is to engage with it and experience it from within. However, to do so, one must first be assured that it is safe to test and understand it. A lecture or a book can provide at least that much understanding of the Sangh," Bhagwat said.