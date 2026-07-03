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RSS Gen Secretary Hosabale Calls For Severe Punishment For Those Involved In Ram Temple Donation 'Theft'

New Delhi: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said that the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has "deeply hurt" the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.

Asserting that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting "this unfortunate incident", Hosabale also called upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during "this difficult moment" to thwart such "conspiracies".

"The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees," the RSS second-in-command said in a statement on X.

"We are all extremely pained and angered by this event," he added.