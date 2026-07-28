RSS Condemns Mohandas' 'Will Open Fire' Remarks On Student Protests, AISF Files Police Complaint
Mohandas's remarks have triggered widespread protests in Kerala and on social media, prompting student outfit All India Students' Federation to lodge police complaint against him.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday condemned the controversial remarks made by right-wing political observer T G Mohandas on the recent student protests in New Delhi, saying they were his "personal thoughts" and deserved to be denounced.
In a statement, senior RSS functionary K B Sreekumar clarified that Mohandas was not an RSS office-bearer at any level.
"T G Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS doesn't agree with his views and they should be condemned in every highest possible manner," Sreekumar said, according to PTI.
On Sunday, a video posted on his YouTube channel Pathrika showed Mohandas purportedly saying that if he had been tasked with handling the demonstrations, he would have imposed a curfew in the Jantar Mantar area and ordered to open fire on the protesters.
"I will impose a curfew in that area, throughout a surrounding area of about four square kilometers. I will use a loudspeaker to request the crowd to disperse. I will request them three times. After that, I will order to open fire. People will scatter and run. Some might die, some might not, and some might sustain injuries. In about four hours, the entire scene will quiet down," Mohandas said.
Meet TG Mohandas a RSS leader from Kerala.— Dilip Rana (@LalchandSiddh01) July 28, 2026
He said that- “secular women who take part in protests, enjoy being gangraped.
Left to myself, if I am given control of this situation, I will tell you what I will do.
I will impose a curfew in that area—throughout a surrounding area… pic.twitter.com/7408c6f5h2
The video statement came a day after BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union education minister.
Mohandas's remarks triggered widespread protests in Kerala and on social media, prompting the pro-CPI student outfit All India Students' Federation (AISF) to lodge a police complaint against him.
In its complaint to the State Police Chief on Monday, the AISF had alleged that Mohandas had called for student protesters to be "shot dead", amounting to an appeal for violence and mass killing.
According to the complaint, publicly advocating the use of state force to open fire on protesting students, with the possibility of deaths and grievous injuries, was an extremely dangerous statement that promoted violence, undermined the value of human life and had the potential to create fear and social unrest.
The AISF sought registration of a criminal case against Mohandas under all applicable legal provisions and called for an investigation into the YouTube channel that carried the remarks, the source of the video, digital records and its circulation across social media platforms.
Former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also condemned Mohandas's remarks and demanded action against him.
In a Facebook post, Vijayan alleged that the statements reflected the Sangh Parivar's mindset of "eliminating dissent". He also accused the UDF government of reducing the police and the legal system to mere spectators to appease the RSS.
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