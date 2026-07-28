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RSS Condemns Mohandas' 'Will Open Fire' Remarks On Student Protests, AISF Files Police Complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday condemned the controversial remarks made by right-wing political observer T G Mohandas on the recent student protests in New Delhi, saying they were his "personal thoughts" and deserved to be denounced.

In a statement, senior RSS functionary K B Sreekumar clarified that Mohandas was not an RSS office-bearer at any level.

"T G Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS doesn't agree with his views and they should be condemned in every highest possible manner," Sreekumar said, according to PTI.

On Sunday, a video posted on his YouTube channel Pathrika showed Mohandas purportedly saying that if he had been tasked with handling the demonstrations, he would have imposed a curfew in the Jantar Mantar area and ordered to open fire on the protesters.

"I will impose a curfew in that area, throughout a surrounding area of about four square kilometers. I will use a loudspeaker to request the crowd to disperse. I will request them three times. After that, I will order to open fire. People will scatter and run. Some might die, some might not, and some might sustain injuries. In about four hours, the entire scene will quiet down," Mohandas said.