ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Indian-American Community In New York On Aug 29

Washington: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address members of the Indian-American community during his US visit later this month as part of the organisation's global outreach during its centenary year.

Bhagwat will address an event titled 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 29, organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD).

More than 5,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event, which will also feature cultural programmes and performances.

"The event marks the celebrations of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan while presenting a contemporary message of unity, civic responsibility, and global harmony," Aditi Banerjee of The AHEAD Forum said in a statement.

She said the event will also feature faith-based speakers.