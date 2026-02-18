ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Need To Unite Hindu Society, Pitches For 3 Children In Hindu Families

Lucknow: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called for uniting and empowering the Hindu society, saying there is no threat but vigilance is necessary, and suggested that Hindu families should consider having at least three children.

He also said that infiltrators should be "detected, deleted and deported". Addressing a social-harmony meeting at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir here, Bhagwat expressed concern over what he described as a declining Hindu population and said inducement- or coercion-based religious conversions should be stopped.

He also emphasised accelerating efforts to bring people back to the Hindu-fold and ensuring their welfare. "There is a need to unite and empower Hindus. There is no threat to us, but vigilance is necessary," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

Raising concerns over infiltration, Bhagwat said infiltrators should be "detected, deleted and deported", and should not be provided employment. He also said Hindu families should consider having at least three children, citing scientific opinions that societies with an average fertility rate of below three could disappear in the future.

Bhagwat said newly-married couples should be made aware of this and added that the purpose of marriage is to carry forward creation, not merely fulfilling one's own desires. He said a lack of harmony leads to discrimination and stressed that all citizens share one country and one motherland.

"The Sanatan thought is a philosophy of harmony," Bhagwat said, adding that differences that have emerged over time must be addressed through understanding and practice.

He said those who disagree should not be viewed as enemies and emphasised coordination over conflict. The RSS chief described "matrushakti" (women power) as the foundation of the household, saying women should not be seen as weak and should receive training in self-defence.

He said the Indian tradition accords women a revered place and values nurturing qualities over physical appearance. Responding to a question on University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, Bhagwat said laws must be obeyed and if a law is flawed, there are constitutional ways to change it.