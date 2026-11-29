ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Indian Part Of One 'Kutumb', Our Youth Wants India to Lead World: Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said every citizen of the country is part of one single 'kutumb' (family), irrespective of some disagreements that are bound to happen.

Speaking at RSS event 'Rashtra Vandanam' here, he also said the country's youth want India to become the top-most country in the world, and they believe in the philosophy of nation-first. People are recognising that every Indian is one; 'Bharat varsh' is rising in the heart of every citizen, he said.

Speaking about his visit to three countries and that of other RSS functionaries in recent months, Bhagwat said, "We went to countries across five continents to tell the world about India, RSS and our work."

"When India got freedom, pundits in the West thought it would not survive, and they would be called again to run this country," he said. On RSS completing 100 years, he said it was not a matter of celebration for RSS as the organisation used this occasion to work even more for the society.

He said no one in the West earlier thought India would preserve democracy like this, and also expand its economy in such big way. The West now wants to learn how Hindus can be so patient and they want to learn this for their new generation, he added. "It's our resolve to walk on the path of truth and justice without worrying about any criticism," the RSS chief said as he urged everyone to follow the same path.