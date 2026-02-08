ETV Bharat / bharat

UCC Should Be Made By Taking Everyone Into Confidence, Shouldn't Lead To Differences: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and must not lead to divisions.

Asked whether "achche din" (good days) for the RSS came after the BJP came to power, Bhagwat said it was the "other way round", noting the Sangh had remained committed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and those who supported it benefited. On the long-pending demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Bhagwat said the award's prestige will rise if conferred on him.

He was speaking during an interaction at a programme to mark the RSS's centenary. Several prominent personalities were present at the event, including actors Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, filmmakers Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ramesh Taurani and musician Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Bhagwat said the Uniform Civil Code should be formed by taking everyone into confidence.

"It shouldn't create divisions. In Uttarakhand, three lakh suggestions were made and after talking to all stakeholders, the act was passed," he said. To another question, he said there is no majority or minority (community), "we are all one society". He stressed the need for trust, friendship and a dialogue with Muslim and Christian communities.

"Islam is called the religion of peace, but peace is not seen. If there is no spirituality in religion, it becomes dominating and aggressive. What is seen in Islam and Christianity today is not as per the teachings of Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad. We need the practice of true Islam and Christianity,'' he said.