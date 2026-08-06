ETV Bharat / bharat

Gen Z’s Grievances Are Genuine, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said protest is a legitimate form of dialogue in a democracy and should be aimed at building consensus rather than creating divisions. "Protest is also a way of dialogue. In a democracy, protest is a way of building consensus. Different views come together, and a consensus evolves after discussion,” Bhagwat said, addressing a gathering of around 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha members at India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) 15th anniversary event in Mumbai.

“If, for various reasons, concerns are not heard through dialogue, people may turn to agitation. But the purpose of all this is to build consensus, not to create divisions. The Gen Z grievances are genuine and I believe in their honesty," he said. Bhagwat’s interaction is being seen as the RSS’ most significant outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha since the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protests over NEET paper leak culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Bhagwat said the concerns being raised over India's education system are genuine. Dialogue should always be the first step, he said. "There should be dialogue. What should happen if dialogue does not work can be considered later," he said.

Bhagwat said Gen Z sought “logical answers” along with warmth and respect, unlike earlier generations that tended to accept what elders said without questioning. Bhagwat said banning social media was not the solution to its harmful effects, asserting that society must develop self-discipline and verify information from authentic sources before believing anything online.

Bhagwat said rules and regulations alone would not work unless people's attitudes changed. "Rules and discipline are necessary, but they succeed only when attitudes change. Many laws have been made. What matters is changing people's mindset," he said.

Warning about the misuse of technology, the RSS chief said people should not trust content on social media without verification. "Today, technology can create fake videos using our faces and voices. Knowing this, people should never believe anything on social media without verifying it from authentic sources," he said.

Bhagwat also said social media influencers carried a responsibility towards their followers. "If I am a social media icon and 10 lakh people follow me, it becomes my responsibility to ensure they do not end up in a problem by following me. That much wisdom is necessary," he said.