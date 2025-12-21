ETV Bharat / bharat

'Understanding RSS Through BJP Lens Is A Huge Mistake': Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat also cautioned against linking the RSS solely with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Many people tend to understand the 'sangh' through the lens of the BJP, which is a huge mistake," Bhagwat said.

"If you want to understand the 'Sangh', making comparisons will lead to misunderstandings. If you consider the 'sangh' to be just another service organisation, you'll be mistaken," he said.

While addressing the RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' programme in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that viewing the RSS merely as another service organisation would be incorrect.

He claimed that there are people who spread "false narratives and outright lies" about the Sangh. "As the Sangh grows, some fear their vested interests will be threatened. Many know the name of the Sangh, but not its work, which leads to misunderstandings. We do not want to force anyone to accept the Sangh. People are free to form their views, but those views should be based on facts, not imagination or secondary sources," he said.

Bhagwat said the Sangh has no enemy, but there are some "whose shops of narrow interest" will shut down if the organisation grows. He said a person has the right to make an opinion about the RSS, but that should be based on reality and not on "narratives and secondary source information".

"In order to bring the reality in front of people, lecture and interaction sessions have been organised in four cities of the country," Bhagwat said.

Maintaining that the RSS does not have any political agenda, he said the Sangh works for the betterment and protection of the Hindu society. He asserted that the country will again become 'Vishwaguru', and "it is the duty of the Sangh to prepare the society for the purpose".

The RSS has been holding such sessions as part of the centenary celebrations in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Also Read: