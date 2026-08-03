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RSS Chief Bhagwat To Address Over 2000 Gen Z, Gen Alpha Students At Mumbai Event On August 6

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z in Mumbai on Aug 6 ( IANS )

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with more than 2000 Gen Alpha and Gen Z students in Mumbai on August 6, days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister following the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests against the NEET exam paper leak.

Bhagwat will address the inaugural ceremony of India's International Movement to Unite Nations' (IIMUN) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), marking the organisation's 15th anniversary.

The event will bring together students aged between 15 and 19 from over 100 cities across the country. Gen Alpha includes people born from 2010 to 2024, making them part of the 0-16 age group as on 2026. Gen Z comprises those born between 1997 and 2012, placing them in the 14-29 age group.

The RSS chief's address will inaugurate IIUMN's flagship Annual Championship Conference, where students will debate and deliberate on local, national and international issues.

The inaugural ceremony will centre on the theme 'The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way'.

In his recent address, Bhagwat described Gen Z as inherently good, adaptable, and emotional, but noted they often react without thinking with a “calm mind.”

He emphasised that young people are easily drawn to causes or trends that appear “visibly authentic”, which strongly shapes their participation in social and political movements.

He highlighted the need for open family dialogue over top-down authority, noting that the “era of obedience” is over.