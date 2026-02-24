ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Chief Bhagwat Advocates For Nationwide Implementation Of UCC

Dehradun: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has advocated for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), modelled after the one in Uttarakhand.

At a former servicemen's dialogue seminar held here to mark the RSS's 100th anniversary, Bhagwat said, "It would be a very good thing if the UCC is implemented...It would be good if it happens across the country, but I believe it should be implemented in this way (like Uttarakhand)."

Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement the UCC on January 27 last year. The RSS chief praised the UCC, saying it is essential for unifying society. He said that after drafting a proposal in Uttarakhand, it was put up for public discussion, and then suggestions from 3 lakh people were received, which were considered and accepted.