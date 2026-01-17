ETV Bharat / bharat

If Something Happens To Bharat, Hindus Will Be Asked About It: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said if something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it, as Bharat is "not just the name of a geographical region, but the character of the country".

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said Hindu society is traditionally inclusive and accepting, accommodating diversity in rituals, dress, food habits, language, caste and sub-caste, without allowing such differences to become causes of conflict.

He was addressing a 'Hindu Sammelan' at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in central Maharashtra. "If something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it. It is not just the name of a geographical region, but the character of the country," Bhagwat said.

He said those who believe in assimilation and harmonious coexistence represent the true character of Hindu society and, by extension, the character of the country.

"This tradition has been preserved over centuries despite invasions and destruction, and people ensured the underlying values and dharma were not allowed to perish. Such people are called Hindus, and the land of such people is known as Bharat," Bhagwat asserted.

He further said if people strive to be good, firm and honest, the country would also reflect those qualities on the global stage. The world expects something from Bharat and the country would be able to contribute meaningfully, provided it has adequate strength and influence, he emphasised.

"Power comprises not only armed strength but also intellect and principles, and moral values gain wider acceptance when backed by strength," said the RSS chief. Bhagwat made a strong pitch for self-reliance and use of locally-made goods, and said Indian policymakers are doing international business without coming under anyone's pressure or thinking about tariffs.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said while others talk of globalisation in terms of business, Indians think of global family.

"We should buy locally-produced goods. If something that cannot be produced here, we can buy it from another country. Thinkers (policymakers) here are doing international business but not under someone's pressure. No matter whether you impose tariffs or anything, we have chosen the path of self-reliance. We should follow it," he noted.

"We should not worry about creating employment in foreign countries, they should do that. When others talk about globalisation, they expect a global market, we expect a global family," said Bhagwat.