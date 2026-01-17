If Something Happens To Bharat, Hindus Will Be Asked About It: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat said today's youth are deeply patriotic, and the stronger this feeling becomes, the more they can contribute to the country.
By PTI
Published : January 17, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said if something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it, as Bharat is "not just the name of a geographical region, but the character of the country".
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said Hindu society is traditionally inclusive and accepting, accommodating diversity in rituals, dress, food habits, language, caste and sub-caste, without allowing such differences to become causes of conflict.
He was addressing a 'Hindu Sammelan' at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in central Maharashtra. "If something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it. It is not just the name of a geographical region, but the character of the country," Bhagwat said.
He said those who believe in assimilation and harmonious coexistence represent the true character of Hindu society and, by extension, the character of the country.
"This tradition has been preserved over centuries despite invasions and destruction, and people ensured the underlying values and dharma were not allowed to perish. Such people are called Hindus, and the land of such people is known as Bharat," Bhagwat asserted.
He further said if people strive to be good, firm and honest, the country would also reflect those qualities on the global stage. The world expects something from Bharat and the country would be able to contribute meaningfully, provided it has adequate strength and influence, he emphasised.
"Power comprises not only armed strength but also intellect and principles, and moral values gain wider acceptance when backed by strength," said the RSS chief. Bhagwat made a strong pitch for self-reliance and use of locally-made goods, and said Indian policymakers are doing international business without coming under anyone's pressure or thinking about tariffs.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said while others talk of globalisation in terms of business, Indians think of global family.
"We should buy locally-produced goods. If something that cannot be produced here, we can buy it from another country. Thinkers (policymakers) here are doing international business but not under someone's pressure. No matter whether you impose tariffs or anything, we have chosen the path of self-reliance. We should follow it," he noted.
"We should not worry about creating employment in foreign countries, they should do that. When others talk about globalisation, they expect a global market, we expect a global family," said Bhagwat.
He pushed for unity among Hindus and added this is not the objective of the RSS alone but of all members of the community. "We should set an example (of unity) and work for it by walking together. The Sangh is doing this but it is not the work of the Sangh alone. The Sangh will take initiate and the community has to lead it," he maintained.
The RSS leader called for fighting injustice and implored people to be ethical in their day-to-day life and pay bills on time and follow traffic rules. "We should fight against injustice step by step. Lord Ram also tried to avoid war with Ravana through talks, but later picked arms. Everyone should be ethical in behaviour and pay bills on time and follow traffic rules in everyday life," he opined.
He said spirituality and Sanatan Dharma had been India's strength since time immemorial. "We will address our problems with the help of this strength. Many problems came and went. Others have vanished (referring to several ancient civilizations), but we (India's civilization) have endured because of our culture, spirituality and Sanatan Dharma," Bhagwat emphasised.
Bhagwat said the RSS, which has completed 100 years of its establishment, wants nothing beyond uniting the Hindu community.
"The RSS needs nothing for itself. A swayamsevak takes an oath of protection of Hindu religion, culture and progress of the Hindu nation. The Sangh is only interested in uniting the Hindu community. But it has to be done by the Hindu community," he stated.
The RSS chief appealed to people to come together by shunning the barriers of castes and sects. "We should have Hindu friends irrespective of castes, sects, languages or occupations. This will create equality among us," he added.
Addressing a youth conference earlier in the day, Bhagwat said young people should not hesitate to go abroad to acquire knowledge, but must ensure that their learning and skills are ultimately used for India's development. He noted today's youth are deeply patriotic, and the stronger this feeling becomes, the more they can contribute to the country.
"Going abroad to gain knowledge is not wrong, but that knowledge should be utilised for India. The contribution of the youth is vital for the country's progress and in shaping its future," he insisted. The Sangh is neither in competition with nor opposed to anyone, Bhagwat said, adding that its sole objective is to build a strong and harmonious society.
He appealed to the youth to actively participate in this collective effort. The youth convention was organised at the MIT College as part of activities marking the RSS centenary year. The RSS chief also interacted with participants at the event and responded to their queries.
Also Read: