ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Annual Meeting Begins In Indore; Structural Changes, Contemporary Issues On Agenda

Indore: A three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 'Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal' began in Indore on Monday, with discussions scheduled on activities marking the RSS centenary, proposed structural changes and various contemporary issues, Sangh office-bearers said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale formally opened the meeting by offering floral tributes to a portrait of Bharat Mata. The meeting is being held at the city's prestigious Daly College, where police have made elaborate security arrangements.

The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal is the RSS's principal organisational body. Nearly 400 people from across the country, including RSS functionaries and representatives of 32 organisations inspired by it, are attending the meeting, Sangh's national joint publicity chief Narendra Kumar told reporters.

The meeting would review programmes organised over the past year as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, the 'Panch Parivartan' campaign and the organisation's expansion. It would also discuss plans for their implementation in the coming period, he said.

Contemporary issues raised by Bhagwat in his Vijayadashami address in Nagpur, Maharashtra, last month would also be discussed, along with ways to take these subjects to society, Kumar said.

An exhibition at the venue showcases Dhar's historic Bhojshala monument, various RSS activities and other themes.